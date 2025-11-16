Sunday, November 16, 2025
HomeArticlesWorld Toilet Summit Set for November 19 in New Delhi, India
Articles

World Toilet Summit Set for November 19 in New Delhi, India

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
45

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

With 3.5 billion people worldwide still lacking access to safe sanitation, India is preparing to host the World Toilet Summit (WTS) 2025—a major global gathering aimed at accelerating progress toward universal sanitation access amid mounting climate pressures.

The Summit, jointly organized by Sulabh International and the World Toilet Organization, will be held from November 19–21, 2025, in New Delhi under the theme:
“Sanitation: A Collective Responsibility for Dignity and the Planet.”

Global Sanitation Crisis Intensifies

As the world races toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 6 deadline, progress remains far behind target.

  • Over 3.5 billion people lack safe sanitation.
  • Nearly 2 billion people still rely on contaminated water sources.
  • Climate impacts—flooding, drought, and rising temperatures—continue to damage fragile WASH systems, fueling the spread of waterborne diseases.

Experts say sanitation must now be treated as a climate-resilient development priority, especially as nations prepare for COP30.

India’s WASH Transformation: A Global Model

India’s decade-long Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Programme)—one of the world’s largest sanitation drives—has transformed the country’s hygiene landscape. The mission:

  • Built 110 million toilets in five years.
  • Eliminated open defecation at the national level.
  • Expanded toilet access in both rural and urban communities.

For over 50 years, Sulabh International has driven the development of cost-effective sanitation technology, gender-inclusive toilet systems, and behaviour-change programs now replicated globally.

The World Toilet Organization, marking 25 years of World Toilet Day, has repeatedly recognized India as a global sanitation leader, positioning the country as a hub for scalable, people-centred WASH solutions.

What to Expect at WTS 2025

The Summit will:

  • Showcase India’s 10-year achievements under the Swachh Bharat Mission.
  • Present India’s model as a replicable blueprint for the Global South.
  • Feature the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, focused on equity and climate-resilient sanitation.
  • Launch Clean India Mission – Phase 3, which will strengthen wastewater and faecal sludge management and expand access to clean water.

More than 1,000 delegates from over 40 countries are expected to attend, including ministers, UN officials, development partners, private-sector leaders, and global WASH experts.

Notable attendees include:

  • Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi
  • Shri Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of Delhi
  • Senior Union Ministers of the Government of India
  • Mr. Mbangiseni David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water & Sanitation, South Africa
  • Dr. Herbert Nabaasa, Ministry of Health, Uganda
  • Representatives of the World Bank and the Gates Foundation

The event will be guided by sector pioneers Mr. Jack Sim, Founder of the World Toilet Organization, and Mr. Kumar Dilip, President of Sulabh International.

Previous article
DPP ORDERS INQUEST INTO SOPHIA KILLING — ACCUSED SURRENDERS TO POLICE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Businessman, spouse nabbed by cops for ganja in garbage bag

Several civilians receive injuries about bodies after ‘speeding’ GDF vehicle slams...