HomeArticlesSEARCH CONTINUES FOR COUPLE SWEPT AWAY AT UNITY BEACH
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SEARCH CONTINUES FOR COUPLE SWEPT AWAY AT UNITY BEACH

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Police and residents are continuing their search for two Victoria Village residents who disappeared after they were reportedly swept away by strong currents while swimming at Unity Beach, East Coast Demerara.

The missing persons have been identified as 20-year-old Lyodisa Waldron, also known as “Loyda,” a salesgirl, and 31-year-old Special Constable Andri Francis, called “Bobby.”

According to the Guyana Police Force, the incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Unity Beach.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Waldron and Francis were in the water together when Waldron reportedly began drifting farther from shore and got into difficulty.

Police said she raised an alarm and called for assistance as the current pulled her away.

Francis then reportedly went into deeper water in an attempt to rescue her. However, both were overtaken by the current and disappeared beneath the water.

Persons at the beach immediately raised an alarm, and a search was launched in the surrounding area.

Police ranks and residents later joined efforts along the shoreline and nearby sections of the beach as they continued trying to locate the missing pair.

Authorities have not yet stated how far offshore the two were when they disappeared. However, early indications suggest that strong currents may have contributed to the incident.

The disappearance has left relatives, friends, and residents of Victoria Village anxiously awaiting updates as the search continues.

Unity Beach is a popular recreational area for many East Coast Demerara residents, especially on weekends and holidays. However, the incident has again raised concern about the dangers posed by strong currents along sections of the coastline.

Search efforts are continuing.

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