SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Amanza Walton-Desir is once again taking the Government to task—this time over what she describes as a failure to adequately educate and sensitize the Guyanese population, especially in hinterland regions, about Venezuela’s illegal move to hold elections in Essequibo.

Venezuela has announced plans to conduct what Guyana considers a provocative and unlawful election on May 25, 2025, in the resource-rich Essequibo region—territory internationally recognized as belonging to Guyana.

Walton-Desir is accusing the administration of downplaying the seriousness of the issue and missing a critical opportunity to mobilize national unity through public education and grassroots outreach, particularly in Indigenous and border communities that could be most directly affected.

“This is not just a diplomatic issue—it’s a national security concern. Every Guyanese must understand what’s at stake,” she stated.

The government has maintained that it is engaged at the international level, including through the International Court of Justice, to address the territorial controversy with Venezuela.

GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
HIGH COURT DISMISSES VOTER REGISTRATION CASE, SMITH-JOSEPH TO APPEAL THE JUDGMENT
