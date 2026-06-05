HomeArticlesGUYSUCO BACK FOR ANOTHER $3B AS GOVERNMENT TABLES $54.8B EXTRA SPENDING REQUEST
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GUYSUCO BACK FOR ANOTHER $3B AS GOVERNMENT TABLES $54.8B EXTRA SPENDING REQUEST

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – The government today in the National Assembly requested an additional $54.8 billion just four months after securing approval for $1.558 trillion in the national budget. Among the biggest names in the new supplementary request is the Guyana Sugar Corporation, GuySuCo, which is now in line for an additional $3 billion.

According to Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh the new money is being sought to support what the government describes as its wider development agenda across several ministries and agencies. However, the fresh request for GuySuCo is likely to attract sharp attention, given the corporation’s long-standing dependence on public funds.

In Budget 2026, billions had already been allocated to the sugar industry. The sector received $13.4 billion this year, with government signalling continued support for modernisation, mechanisation, factory upgrades and efforts to increase production.

Now, another $3 billion is being sought for GuySuCo through the supplementary budget.

That means the latest request would add roughly another 22 percent to the $13.4 billion already set aside for the sugar industry this year.

Under the Ministry of Agriculture, government is asking for an additional $4.5 billion overall. Of that amount, GuySuCo would receive the largest share, while $807 million is earmarked for the Guyana Rice Development Board.

The request again places the sugar corporation under public scrutiny, as taxpayers are being asked to provide billions more only months after the main national budget was passed. While government has repeatedly spoken about rebuilding and modernising the sugar industry, the latest supplementary request suggests that GuySuCo’s financial demands remain heavy.

Outside of agriculture, the supplementary paper also seeks additional sums for several other areas. Under the Ministry of Public Works, more money is being requested to accelerate works on miscellaneous roads, drainage, hinterland roads and hinterland airstrips. Some $496 million is being sought for the maintenance of hinterland airstrips.

The Ministry of Public Utilities is also listed for additional funding to support coastal water supply. The Ministry of Housing is expected to receive more money for infrastructure development and buildings, while the Ministry of Home Affairs is seeking $60 million for the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit. Under the Ministry of Health, government is asking for approval to cover the rental of several buildings.

The supplementary request now sets the stage for parliamentary scrutiny over why additional funds are needed so soon after the passage of the national budget. But the political heat is likely to fall heavily on GuySuCo, as the ailing sugar corporation once again returns to the public purse for another billion-dollar injection.

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