“They Shot Him Like a Dog”: Sophia Erupts in Protest as Candlelight Vigil for Jukeem Scipio Demands Justice and GPF Accountability

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

SOPHIA, GEORGETOWN — A solemn but deeply emotional candlelight vigil transformed into an aggressive community demand for public accountability on Thursday night. Family members, friends, Sophia residents, and political representatives gathered in large numbers at the exact scene where 19-year-old Jukeem Scipio was shot by law enforcement ranks during a controversial police operation.

Holding glowing candles and hand-painted placards, the gathering quickly evolved into a unified public appeal for justice. Participants expressed profound frustration over the continued silence of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) regarding the exact tactical circumstances that led to the shooting.

A Mother’s Anguish: “He is Not a Criminal”

The teenager, a local laborer, remains tightly confined to a hospital bed undergoing intensive treatment for a severe gunshot injury. According to his immediate relatives, the medical prognosis remains grim as the bullet remains lodged dangerously close to his spine, making his physical recovery an agonizingly difficult and uncertain process.

Faith Fordyce, the mother of Jukeem Scipio, broke down in tears while addressing fellow residents on the corridor, directly condemning the actions of the arresting ranks.

“Right now, I need justice. My child [didn’t] deserve what the police do, and I need justice for my child,” Fordyce stated accessibly. “They treated him like a dog and then shot him like a dog. They treat you like a dog and like a real criminal. I am standing as a mother for all the children… The police are unfair to my child. My child works hard; he is not a criminal. The police know the real criminals.”

Disputed Claims Over Alleged Armed Robbery

The high-stakes shooting occurred during a targeted field operation executed by divisional ranks within Sophia. In an initial brief, police administrators stated that tactical ranks were actively attempting to apprehend Scipio in connection with an ongoing, high-profile robbery under arms investigation when the weapon was discharged.

Standoff Narrative Framework Law Enforcement Operational Baseline Family / Grassroots Contention Suspect Identity Aligned with an active armed robbery case profile Recognized local laborer with no criminal history Justification for Force Ranks were attempting a lawful apprehension Teenager was completely and wrongfully targeted Tactical Conduct Regarded as a standard field operation Witness claims rank re-cocked weapon near the teen

However, Scipio’s relatives have fiercely disputed the state’s version of events. They maintain that the young laborer was completely misunderstood and wrongfully targeted by an overly aggressive patrol. One relative recounted the terrifying moments of the confrontation, alleging that an officer aggressively handled the weapon even after the teenager was down: “And when I see him put the gun back to my child and crack the gun again, I try myself. I need justice.”

OPR Investigation Launched Amid Stalemated Oversight

As community anger threatens to spill over into wider street demonstrations, residents are urging independent state investigators to conduct a thorough, transparent, and completely impartial probe into the operational conduct of the precinct ranks.