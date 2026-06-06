HomeNewsFamily, Friends Hold Vigil For Jukeem Scipio, Demand Justice
News

Family, Friends Hold Vigil For Jukeem Scipio, Demand Justice

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
30

“They Shot Him Like a Dog”: Sophia Erupts in Protest as Candlelight Vigil for Jukeem Scipio Demands Justice and GPF Accountability

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

SOPHIA, GEORGETOWN — A solemn but deeply emotional candlelight vigil transformed into an aggressive community demand for public accountability on Thursday night. Family members, friends, Sophia residents, and political representatives gathered in large numbers at the exact scene where 19-year-old Jukeem Scipio was shot by law enforcement ranks during a controversial police operation.

Holding glowing candles and hand-painted placards, the gathering quickly evolved into a unified public appeal for justice. Participants expressed profound frustration over the continued silence of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) regarding the exact tactical circumstances that led to the shooting.

A Mother’s Anguish: “He is Not a Criminal”

The teenager, a local laborer, remains tightly confined to a hospital bed undergoing intensive treatment for a severe gunshot injury. According to his immediate relatives, the medical prognosis remains grim as the bullet remains lodged dangerously close to his spine, making his physical recovery an agonizingly difficult and uncertain process.

Faith Fordyce, the mother of Jukeem Scipio, broke down in tears while addressing fellow residents on the corridor, directly condemning the actions of the arresting ranks.

“Right now, I need justice. My child [didn’t] deserve what the police do, and I need justice for my child,” Fordyce stated accessibly. “They treated him like a dog and then shot him like a dog. They treat you like a dog and like a real criminal. I am standing as a mother for all the children… The police are unfair to my child. My child works hard; he is not a criminal. The police know the real criminals.”

Disputed Claims Over Alleged Armed Robbery

The high-stakes shooting occurred during a targeted field operation executed by divisional ranks within Sophia. In an initial brief, police administrators stated that tactical ranks were actively attempting to apprehend Scipio in connection with an ongoing, high-profile robbery under arms investigation when the weapon was discharged.

Standoff Narrative FrameworkLaw Enforcement Operational BaselineFamily / Grassroots Contention
Suspect IdentityAligned with an active armed robbery case profileRecognized local laborer with no criminal history
Justification for ForceRanks were attempting a lawful apprehensionTeenager was completely and wrongfully targeted
Tactical ConductRegarded as a standard field operationWitness claims rank re-cocked weapon near the teen

However, Scipio’s relatives have fiercely disputed the state’s version of events. They maintain that the young laborer was completely misunderstood and wrongfully targeted by an overly aggressive patrol. One relative recounted the terrifying moments of the confrontation, alleging that an officer aggressively handled the weapon even after the teenager was down: “And when I see him put the gun back to my child and crack the gun again, I try myself. I need justice.”

OPR Investigation Launched Amid Stalemated Oversight

As community anger threatens to spill over into wider street demonstrations, residents are urging independent state investigators to conduct a thorough, transparent, and completely impartial probe into the operational conduct of the precinct ranks.

Previous article
Gov’t Breaks Silence On Karpower ship Talks, Apnu Demands Answers On Power ship Deal
Next article
7-Year-Old Boy Found With Throat Slashed,…Elderly Relative Survives Brutal Attack At Zeelugt Home
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID