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TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

FRIENDSHIP, EAST BANK DEMERARA — A massive land dispute is reaching a boiling point in the agricultural community of Friendship, where over 1,000 acres of cultivated land are at risk of being bulldozed as early as Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Farmers, many of whom have tilled these soils for over 40 years, are vowing to stand their ground against a court-ordered eviction they claim is built on “fraudulent” foundations.

The dispute has escalated into a direct confrontation between the traditional farming community and a private claimant who reportedly has a history with the land, but not as an owner.

The “Surveyor” Accusation

The crux of the farmers’ anger lies with the individual who secured the court order. According to multiple reports from the ground:

  • The Allegation: Farmers claim the man was originally hired years ago to survey the property on their behalf to assist with the regularization of their holdings.
  • The “Betrayal”: They now accuse him of using that very survey data to “go behind their backs” and register a claim to the land in his own name.
  • Lack of Notice: Many farmers insist they were never served with legal papers and only learned of the ownership change when the court order for possession was recently announced.

Impact: Livelihoods and Homes at Stake

The Friendship farmlands are a critical production hub for the East Bank, providing a primary source of income for dozens of families.

  • Decades of Labor: Some farmers told Nightly News they have been working these plots since they were children.
  • Residential Structures: The threat of bulldozers is not limited to crops; several families have built permanent homes and worker quarters on the acreage, all of which are now earmarked for demolition.
  • Economic Ripple Effect: Beyond the landowners, the dispute threatens the jobs of dozens of seasonal workers who depend on these harvests.

A History of “Undivided” Land

The community of Friendship has long been plagued by complex land titles dating back to the 1850s.

  • The “Undivided” Problem: Much of the land in this area is historically classified as “Undivided Shares,” meaning ownership is spread across numerous descendants of the original African freedmen who bought the plantation.
  • Questionable Sales: Farmers allege that “strangers” and those with no ancestral link to the village are now “carving out large acreages” and securing titles through questionable legal maneuvers.

Tension Timeline (March 2026)

DateEvent
March 13Farmers receive word that a court order for possession has been granted.
March 15Heavy machinery spotted moving into position near the East Bank public road.
Tuesday, March 17Deadline for Demolition: Bulldozers are expected to begin clearing the 1,000+ acres.

Call for Government Intervention

The farmers are calling on the Ministry of Agriculture and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) to urgently intervene and stay the execution of the order until a full investigation into the title’s origin can be conducted.

“We are not walking away quietly. This is our life’s work. How can a man we hired to measure our land now tell us it belongs to him? We are calling on the President to look into this before there is a confrontation on the ground.”Affected Friendship Farmer

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1 COMMENT

  1. Farmers stand your ground even if it means a violent confrontation.Do not give up what you have sacrificed so hard to build over the years for your families.This is an unscrupulous legal act to deprive hard working families of their right to be, a violation of basic human rights.

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