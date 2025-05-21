DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI

Ali vs. Azruddin: National Toshaos Council Forum Turns Political



by Travis Chase, HGP Nightly News





Instead of focusing on pressing issues affecting Indigenous communities, President Irfaan Ali used the stage at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference to launch what many viewed as thinly veiled political attacks aimed at his former ally turned critic, businessman Azruddin Mohamed.

In a moment described as “sordid political theatre,” President Ali told a childhood-style anecdote comparing tax evasion to poultry theft cloaked in philanthropy:

“Imagine you steal $10 billion… and then you decide you are now into philanthropy, giving the people gravy and calling it love. My God, have mercy on thy soul… That is not philanthropy.”

Though Ali did not name anyone, Mohamed swiftly issued a rebuttal on Facebook, interpreting the remarks as a personal attack:

“I have never stolen from the people of this country… While the President seeks to divide and deflect, I remain committed to uniting Guyana from all walks of life.”

Mohamed, who has signaled interest in contesting the upcoming general elections, further criticized the politicization of the forum:

“The Indigenous people of Guyana deserve better than staged performances and personal vendettas at their most important forum. They deserve leadership that listens — not lectures.”

The businessman, who has faced U.S. sanctions related to alleged gold smuggling and tax issues with the Guyana Revenue Authority, dismissed the president’s remarks with biting sarcasm:

“As for the duck thief story, it’s clear who’s cooking, who’s afraid their goose is getting cooked, and who’s getting nervous about the gravy.”

Mohamed’s growing popularity, especially in rural and Indigenous communities, has reportedly become a concern for the governing PPP/C. His visible philanthropic projects nationwide have drawn praise and scrutiny, with critics pointing to ongoing legal questions and supporters hailing him as a man of the people.

As tensions rise ahead of the next general elections, the tone of this year’s NTC conference has offered a preview of political battles to come, with Indigenous communities caught in the middle.

