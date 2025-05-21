Wednesday, May 21, 2025
HomeNewsDUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
NewsPolitics

DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
1
2198

Ali vs. Azruddin: National Toshaos Council Forum Turns Political


by Travis Chase, HGP Nightly News


Instead of focusing on pressing issues affecting Indigenous communities, President Irfaan Ali used the stage at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference to launch what many viewed as thinly veiled political attacks aimed at his former ally turned critic, businessman Azruddin Mohamed.

In a moment described as “sordid political theatre,” President Ali told a childhood-style anecdote comparing tax evasion to poultry theft cloaked in philanthropy:

“Imagine you steal $10 billion… and then you decide you are now into philanthropy, giving the people gravy and calling it love. My God, have mercy on thy soul… That is not philanthropy.”

Though Ali did not name anyone, Mohamed swiftly issued a rebuttal on Facebook, interpreting the remarks as a personal attack:

“I have never stolen from the people of this country… While the President seeks to divide and deflect, I remain committed to uniting Guyana from all walks of life.”

Mohamed, who has signaled interest in contesting the upcoming general elections, further criticized the politicization of the forum:

“The Indigenous people of Guyana deserve better than staged performances and personal vendettas at their most important forum. They deserve leadership that listens — not lectures.”

The businessman, who has faced U.S. sanctions related to alleged gold smuggling and tax issues with the Guyana Revenue Authority, dismissed the president’s remarks with biting sarcasm:

“As for the duck thief story, it’s clear who’s cooking, who’s afraid their goose is getting cooked, and who’s getting nervous about the gravy.”

Mohamed’s growing popularity, especially in rural and Indigenous communities, has reportedly become a concern for the governing PPP/C. His visible philanthropic projects nationwide have drawn praise and scrutiny, with critics pointing to ongoing legal questions and supporters hailing him as a man of the people.

As tensions rise ahead of the next general elections, the tone of this year’s NTC conference has offered a preview of political battles to come, with Indigenous communities caught in the middle.

Previous article
GDF CHIEF OF DEFENCE CALLS ON BORDER VILLAGES TO REMAIN VIGILANT, SHARE INFORMATION AHEAD OF VENEZUELA’S PLANNED ELECTIONS
Next article
COME CLEAN ON THE ADRIANA YOUNGE’S CASE, WPA URGES THE PPP/C GOVERNMEN
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. What do you mean by come clean to to Govetnmrnt AlTell that to the. Careless relatives Bring on the lie detector

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘DO THE RIGHT THING’ ROAD SAFETY CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED TO KICK START...

RUEBEN GILBERT SELECTIVE MEMORY-RODNEY COI