Monday, November 17, 2025
ALI PROMISES SAFER, GREENER, CLEANER TIGER BAY IN SWEEPING REDEVELOPMENT PLAN

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – Tiger Bay is on the brink of a historic transformation as President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that the community will become Georgetown’s first official “model neighbourhood,” part of an aggressive urban-renewal agenda aimed at safety, beautification, and community revival.

During a walkabout with residents on Sunday morning, the President revealed details of the pilot programme, describing it as a partnership between government agencies, law enforcement, and the very residents who call the neighbourhood home.

He told the crowd, “We are going to work with the community in creating community ownership, community security, because you will have to help us and the police to keep these communities safe and clean.” His message signaled that the success of the initiative hinges on collaboration and shared responsibility.

A committee headed by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand has already been activated to lead community engagement and oversee the first stages of the project.

The announcement comes after five years of large-scale infrastructure investment by the PPP/C government, including major upgrades across Georgetown’s public spaces.

The new push falls under the broader “Rescue Georgetown” strategy, an ambitious 15-project blueprint designed to restore the capital to its “Garden City” prestige while integrating climate-resilient design and cultural preservation.

In recent days, a multi-agency team responsible for Georgetown’s Drainage Development Plan began clearing alleyways as part of the initial works. President Ali said in a social media post that the ongoing efforts represent a national commitment to sustainable urban development supported by a new partnership with the UK’s King’s Foundation.

For Tiger Bay, the vision extends far beyond cosmetic improvements. The President said the goal is to make the neighbourhood safer, more inviting, and central to a planned tourism walking route.

“We want this community to be a safe community, because part of the rescue Georgetown programme is to make this route all the way from the Seawall… going to Avenue of the Republic… down to South Road… back into the Botanical Garden the walking tourism lanes of Guyana,” he explained.

Residents were also told that new recreational facilities with modern sporting amenities are planned, along with a training centre for children and a specialised support programme for women and children.

The renovation of Tiger Bay marks one of the most ambitious single-community projects undertaken in the city, and the administration insists it will serve as a showcase for what urban renewal can look like across Guyana.

