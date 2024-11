WPA IN TALKS FOR A POSSIBLE RETURN TO THE COALITION

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has expressed confidence that a united front, including the People’s National Congress Reform, the Alliance for Change, and other smaller parties, will lead to the unseating of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) at the upcoming polls. This statement underlines the opposition’s strategy to consolidate forces in anticipation of the elections. Travis Chase has more on this political development.

