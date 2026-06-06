HomeNews7-Year-Old Boy Found With Throat Slashed,...Elderly Relative Survives Brutal Attack At Zeelugt...
NewsCrime

7-Year-Old Boy Found With Throat Slashed,…Elderly Relative Survives Brutal Attack At Zeelugt Home

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
361

Tragedy in Zeelugt: Schoolboy Brutally Murdered; Stroke-Survivor Great-Aunt Stabbed in Bed

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

ZEELUGT, EAST BANK ESSEQUIBO — Crime scene investigators have descended upon the East Bank of Essequibo following a horrifying early morning home invasion that has left a seven-year-old boy dead and his elderly great-aunt critically wounded.

The brutal assault occurred during the early hours of Friday morning at the family’s residence in Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo. Dead is Adriel Aftab Mohamed, a young student attending the Zeelugt Primary School. His 72-year-old great-aunt, Alima Itwari—a vulnerable stroke survivor—narrowly escaped death but remains hospitalized with severe injuries.

A Gruesome Discovery in the Dark

The bloody scene was discovered shortly after 05:00 hours by the elderly woman’s son, Pastor Naseeb Mohamed, after he received an urgent telephone call alerting him that frantic screams were echoing from his mother’s house.

“And I came… I pushed the door, went inside, I put on the lights, because the place was dark,” a visibly shaken Pastor Mohamed recalled during an interview. “I saw my mother lying on the ground… My first thought came to my mind that, you know, like she’s dead. And then I look up a little more in the house. I saw my great-nephew on the ground. I went over to him and I look at him. I see he had a cut to his neck.”

Adriel Mohamed was found lying motionless in a pool of blood inside the living quarters. Nearby, Itwari was discovered clinging to life after suffering a deep stab wound to her neck. The pastor immediately rushed his mother to the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, where medical staff successfully stabilized her condition.

The “Tall, Thin” Intruder: Forensics Process the Scene

Divisional detectives and forensic investigators cordoned off the Zeelugt property to process the scene. During the search, ranks recovered a bloodstained kitchen knife abandoned on a bed inside one of the rooms. Technicians also documented several blood-stained footprints cutting across a bedroom floor, tracking the intruder’s exit route.

While receiving emergency treatment at the regional hospital, Itwari provided investigators with a brief but chilling account of the attack. She stated that she was sound asleep when she suddenly felt a cold object being pressed hard against her neck. Upon opening her eyes, she was confronted by a “tall, thin person” who instantly plunged the knife into her neck before attacking the seven-year-old child.

Motive Unclear as Community Mourns

The unprovoked savagery of the attack has sent shockwaves through the East Bank Essequibo district, especially given the complete lack of an obvious motive.

Victim Profile MatrixAge & Status BaselineObserved Physical TraumaCurrent Status
Adriel Aftab Mohamed7 Years Old / Primary StudentFatal, severe cut to the throatDeceased
Alima Itwari72 Years Old / Stroke SurvivorSevere, deep stab wound to the neckAdmitted / Stable

“Well, I don’t know what can be the motivation,” Pastor Mohamed stated, completely baffled by the violence. “My mother is not a rich woman. And then she is 72 years old. She has had stroke right over a year now.” He added that he had dropped both his mother and his great-nephew back home at around 21:30 hours the night before, completely unaware of the tragedy that would unfold hours later.

The Guyana Police Force has launched a full-scale manhunt in the area. Ranks have already questioned several individuals in the immediate neighborhood and have seized surveillance footage from multiple CCTV cameras mounted on nearby properties. Investigators are reviewing the video files to chart the suspect’s movements as they work to identify, track, and apprehend the killer.

Previous article
Family, Friends Hold Vigil For Jukeem Scipio, Demand Justice
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID