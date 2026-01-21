HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir has become the focus of fresh corruption allegations raised by the Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Azruddin Mohamed, intensifying political tensions and scrutiny over parliamentary impartiality.

Mohamed claims that while conducting investigations into the wealth and properties of Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, attention shifted to a neighbouring property—Nadir’s Eccles residence located at 85 Ixora Avenue. According to Mohamed, several vehicles bearing Prestige trade plates were observed parked within the Speaker’s yard.

He alleges that the vehicles are linked to an auto sales business operated by Zayed Mustapha, the son of Minister Mustapha. Mohamed further claims that the business only commenced operations after Mustapha assumed ministerial office and that the vehicles are allegedly being stored and displayed at the Speaker’s private residence.

Mohamed argues that the situation raises serious concerns regarding conflict of interest and political impartiality, particularly given the Speaker’s constitutional responsibility to act as an independent and neutral arbiter of the National Assembly.

The WIN leader further connected the allegations to what he described as the Speaker’s continued refusal to convene the constitutionally required meeting to facilitate the election of a Leader of the Opposition—nearly three months after Parliament resumed sittings. He described the delay as unprecedented in Guyana’s parliamentary history and warned that it represents a stain on the country’s democratic system.

According to Mohamed, the failure to facilitate the election of an Opposition Leader, while simultaneously being linked to alleged political and commercial associations, undermines public confidence in Parliament and erodes democratic norms.

He has called on the Speaker to immediately discharge his constitutional duties and allow non-government Members of Parliament to elect a Leader of the Opposition, cautioning that continued delays will further weaken Guyana’s democratic institutions.

The allegations emerge amid heightened political tensions and ongoing criticism of the governing People’s Progressive Party, which has consistently denied accusations of corruption and wrongdoing.

