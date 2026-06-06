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Teixeira Says Transparency Index Is Perception-Based, Not Proof Of Corruption.

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“It’s Not Empirical Evidence”: Minister Teixeira Rejects Transparency International Index as Subjective Global North Metric

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Reopening a highly polarized legislative debate on governance metrics, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, has strongly pushed back against the use of Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) to grade Guyana’s anti-corruption record.

During a heated Friday sitting of the National Assembly, Teixeira argued on the floor of the House that the widely cited global index is fundamentally flawed, explaining that it relies on subjective external viewpoints rather than empirical proof of actual corruption.

Clashing Over Global Metrics in the House

The sharp parliamentary exchange was triggered after Opposition Chief Whip, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, pressed the Minister to explain why Guyana continues to lag behind on the CPI and related international governance trackers. Sarabo-Halley questioned how these poor scores persist despite the administration’s localized workshops, official anti-corruption public statements, and stated commitments to structural transparency.

Teixeira directly challenged the technical basis of the opposition’s inquiry, noting that the ministry could not identify the specific World Bank governance indicator referenced in Sarabo-Halley’s remarks. She pointed out that external assessments of this nature carry heavy internal disclaimers, relying on individual staff judgment rather than representing a formal position held by the World Bank’s executive directors or sovereign member governments.

Turning her attention to the Transparency International framework, Teixeira underscored that the index measures exactly what its name states—perception, not reality.

“It admits in its documents that the CPI—that is, the Corruption Perceptions Index—does not measure actual corruption levels,” Teixeira stated, quoting directly from the organization’s fine print. “Instead, it reflects perceptions. And it is fundamentally important to note that these perceptions are influenced by a range of subjective factors. That is why we say we do not uphold Transparency International, and many countries don’t, because they know it is perception-based, has no hard data, no information, and is based on what they pick up from just a few people they survey every year.”

The Global North Bias Contention

The Governance Minister refused to engage with the structural recommendations that typically accompany international corruption trackers. Instead, she detailed what she described as an unaddressed geopolitical double standard baked into how global indices are funded and managed.

International Index Metric TrackStated Structural Funding RealitiesObserved Scoring Spread
Global North Financiers (14 Nations)Direct financial sponsors backing Transparency InternationalConsistently secure elite scores between 60 and 90
Global South Nations (Guyana & Peers)Non-funding, developing states evaluated from the outsideConsistently ranked lower due to perception-based frameworks

Teixeira argued that developing states across the Global South are systematically penalized by international perception surveys while industrialized nations receive an analytical pass.

“When you look at Transparency International, it receives funding from 14 main countries,” Teixeira revealed to the House. “That’s how it’s able to operate. And coincidentally, all of the 14 countries receive rankings of between 60 and 90, which are the highest scores, and are all from the Global North.”

While the executive branch maintained its firm stance that international perception indexes do not constitute legal proof of systemic wrongdoing, the intense parliamentary debate spotlighted a broader governance question: whether the administration will counter subjective international anxieties by publishing its own empirical, data-driven transparency metrics.

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