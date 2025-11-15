Saturday, November 15, 2025
DPP ORDERS INQUEST INTO SOPHIA KILLING — ACCUSED SURRENDERS TO POLICE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

An inquest has been ordered into the fatal stabbing of 25-year-old Akeem Evans, who was killed last Wednesday at his parents’ home in Sophia. The directive was issued by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd on Friday confirmed to Nightly News that his client, 23-year-old Jenoria “Heaven” Browne, has been officially notified of the DPP’s instructions. Nightly News understands that Browne surrendered to police one day after the incident.

What the Inquest Means

An inquest—conducted by a magistrate or coroner—aims to determine the circumstances surrounding a death, especially when the situation appears suspicious, unclear, or contested. The findings could determine whether a full murder charge, a manslaughter charge, or no charge at all proceeds.

What Happened the Night Evans Was Killed

Reports indicate that Evans was fatally stabbed during a confrontation with Browne inside the family’s yard. One resident told Nightly News she was outside her home when Evans ran out of the yard clutching his chest, bleeding heavily.

Before collapsing, Evans reportedly told her that his “wife” had stabbed him.

Moments later, Browne was seen running out of the yard in tears. Residents say she did not explain what happened when asked.

Evans was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Doctors confirmed he sustained a single stab wound to the left side of the chest. His body remains at the GPHC mortuary.

Accused Claims Self-Defense

However, Browne is maintaining that she acted in self-defense, alleging that she had endured years of abuse from Evans and that the fatal stabbing occurred during a violent altercation.

An inquest will now review all evidence, witness testimonies, and forensic details to determine the next legal steps.

Previous article
SMART CAMERAS AND INCREASED PATROLS TO SUPPORT CHRISTMAS POLICING PLAN
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

