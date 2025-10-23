ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES

VREED-EN-HOOP, W.C.D. – The West Coast Demerara has been rocked by a shocking fatal shooting at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling today, where a Police Lance Corporal was killed by a licensed firearm owner during a heated argument allegedly over a cellphone sale.

Police immediately arrested businessman Robert Hoosein, the proprietor of a cellphone store located at the Stelling, who is accused of killing 34-year-old Police Lance Corporal Richard Hayes.

According to investigators, the confrontation erupted between Hoosein and the off-duty cop. The dispute quickly escalated, prompting Hoosein to draw his licensed firearm and shoot Hayes. The weapon has been seized by the police.

The incident immediately triggers major legal questions surrounding the use of a licensed firearm in a fatal dispute. In Guyana, while a firearm license grants the legal right to possess a weapon, its use in an unjustified shooting can lead to charges ranging from Manslaughter to Murder, depending on the evidence and the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) assessment of intent and self-defense.

The police’s immediate seizure of the weapon is standard protocol, as its ballistics and licensing status will be central to the ensuing investigation.

The suspect, Robert Hoosein, remains in police custody as investigators gather evidence and prepare the case file for the DPP. More details on this developing and sensitive story are expected to be provided shortly.

