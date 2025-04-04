Saturday, April 5, 2025
GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Newsroom

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) is raising eyebrows over the 38% tariffs reportedly imposed on goods exported from Guyana to the United States, calling for clarity and transparency on the issue.

The union says the tariff levels are excessive and could negatively impact local producers, exporters, and the broader economy—especially small businesses that rely on international trade to stay afloat.

“At a time when Guyana is expanding its global trade presence, these kinds of barriers could stifle growth and undermine competitiveness,” the GTUC said in a statement.

The union is urging the government to engage with U.S. authorities to understand the reasons behind the tariffs and explore ways to renegotiate or reduce them.

Calls are also being made for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) to actively protect local export interests.

