GEORGETOWN – Canadian investigators are probing what they believe could be a major luxury-car duty-evasion network with links to Guyana, after audio recordings surfaced that appear to capture a Guyanese auto dealer giving detailed instructions on how to illegally alter high-end vehicles before they are exported. According to persons familiar with the case, the recording seems to feature a well-known importer describing how vehicles should be “retagged” or re-VINed so they can pass as lower-engine models. Investigators say this type of manipulation is commonly used to evade steep import taxes, allowing expensive cars to enter Guyana at implausibly low declared values.

In the recording, the man who is alleged to be the importer speaks freely and with confidence, claiming he has “customs on lock in Guyana” and insisting that inspections are rarely an obstacle. He reportedly tells the exporter that paperwork hardly matters and that everything would go through “smooth” once the shipment arrives. At one point, he suggests he has access to “two duty-free” arrangements for costly vehicles, raising concerns among investigators about whether legitimate concessions may have been misused.

Sources say the recording also captures him outlining the types of vehicles he wants sourced, including top-tier models such as Lamborghinis, G-Wagons and Escalades. He allegedly references several Guyanese individuals whom he claims have previously shipped vehicles through him, attempting to make the operation seem long-established and secure. The recording further includes a moment where he explains that he avoids conducting business in the United States but feels “safe” operating through Canada and certain Caribbean territories, something Canadian investigators found noteworthy given the tightening of export-monitoring systems.

If the audio is authenticated, officials believe it may reveal the workings of a sophisticated scheme that has operated quietly for years, possibly involving both foreign and local actors. Such a network, they say, could help explain the rising number of luxury vehicles entering Guyana under questionable declarations and at suspiciously low values. According to persons following the investigation, the alleged operation could have deprived the state of billions in revenue through evaded taxes and duties.

The matter carries serious international implications, as global authorities have intensified efforts to crack down on VIN tampering, vehicle trafficking and tax-evasion rings. The evidence now in circulation may lead to coordinated action between Canadian and Guyanese agencies, a deeper review of duty-free concessions, and a closer look at customs clearances for high-end imports over several years. Potential charges could range from fraud to conspiracy and smuggling, depending on what the investigation ultimately uncovers.

The case is still unfolding, and both countries are monitoring the situation closely. HGP Nightly News will continue to track every new development in what is quickly shaping up to be a significant international probe.

