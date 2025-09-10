Wednesday, September 10, 2025
POLICE CONFIRM PAUL DABY JNR REMAINS IN CUSTODY OVER SHOOTING OF ‘LOLA DOLL’

Georgetown, Guyana – September 10, 2025 – Guyanese Breakout Artiste Lolita Callendar, known to her thousands of followers as Lola Doll, is showing signs of recovery after being shot multiple times outside her home in Texas Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, on Saturday night.

Police confirmed that doctors have reported improvement in Callendar’s condition, and investigators were able to interview her as she continues to receive treatment. The shooting, which occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on September 6, stunned fans and reignited concerns about the wave of gun-related violence in Georgetown.

So far, two men have been implicated. The first suspect, who was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack, has since been released on $500,000 bail after the 72-hour detention period expired. He has been ordered to report regularly to police as investigations continue.

A second suspect, Paul Daby Jr., also known as Randell, remains in custody. The incident has sparked intense speculation online, given Callendar’s high-profile presence on social media and her growing popularity in local entertainment circles. Supporters have flooded her pages with prayers and well wishes, while many in the community are calling for swift justice.

Police investigators say the probe remains active, with both forensic work and witness interviews ongoing. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack. For now, the focus remains on Callendar’s recovery. Friends and fans alike are clinging to the update that “Lola Doll” is improving, a ray of hope after a weekend marked by fear and violence.

