TRUCK SINKS INTO DENNIS STREET AS ROAD CAVES UNDER PRESSURE

Georgetown, Guyana – September 10, 2025 – Chaos unfolded along Dennis Street on Wednesday after a heavy truck caused part of the roadway to cave in, leaving the vehicle stuck and traffic at a standstill.

According to reports, the truck was attempting to traverse the stretch when the asphalt gave way beneath its weight, creating a gaping hole that trapped the vehicle mid-route. The dramatic scene quickly drew onlookers from the neighborhood, many of whom expressed frustration over the deteriorating state of city roads.

Police officers were promptly dispatched to the area, where they assisted in managing traffic and securing the site to prevent further accidents. While no injuries were reported, the incident raised fresh questions about Georgetown’s aging infrastructure and the dangers posed to both motorists and pedestrians.

Residents told reporters that the affected section of Dennis Street had shown signs of weakness for months, with visible cracks and shifting surfaces. “We knew this was going to happen one day,” one passerby said, shaking his head as he watched the immobilized truck.

What has made the situation even more alarming is that the road was only recently rehabilitated, intensifying public outrage over the quality of works carried out and whether proper standards were followed.

For now, the vehicle remains lodged while recovery efforts continue. Engineers are expected to assess the damage to determine whether the collapse was due to structural weakness, poor drainage, or the sheer weight of the truck.

The accident is the latest reminder of the capital’s ongoing struggle with road maintenance, an issue that has sparked repeated complaints from citizens but continues to resurface in the most dramatic and costly ways.

