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Critics Call For Guyana Development Bank Bill To Be Sent To Special Parliamentary Select Committee

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By | Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Initial public excitement surrounding the proposed Guyana Development Bank (GDB) has shifted into intense legislative scrutiny, with prominent economists and opposition lawmakers demanding that the governing bill be sent to a Parliamentary Special Select Committee to rectify what they term high-risk statutory ambiguities.

The banking institution’s foundational framework was tabled on June 5, 2026, by Dr. Ashni Singh, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance. While initial government marketing heavily emphasized a facility offering zero-interest, non-collateral loans of up to $3 million for small businesses, a literal reading of the draft legislation has triggered serious pushback from analysts and political pundits.

The core of the controversy centers on Section 5(2)(a) of the Bill, which states:

“Subject to the other provisions of this Act, the Bank may—(a) assist small and medium-sized enterprises in establishing, carrying on or expanding their operations by providing loans with or without collateral and with or without charging interest.”

Critics point out that the language fails to establish the zero-interest, no-collateral model as a statutory right. Instead, the law grants the bank discretionary power to determine lending terms, failing to define which specific commercial sectors will face interest rates or asset-backed requirements.

Dr. C. Kenrick Hunte, a university professor and former Guyana Ambassador to South Africa, warned that the current draft could inadvertently convert a $40 billion capitalized development bank into an unsustainable, taxpayer-funded welfare agency.

In an open commentary, Dr. Hunte explained that the loose phrasing creates conflicting lending models. While a traditional banking framework uses interest income to cover overheads and collateral to hedge against default, issuing loans devoid of both mechanisms abandons commercial logic entirely.

“This is not a bank loan; instead, this is a financial transfer given by government,” Dr. Hunte wrote, asserting that the model leaves the bank entirely dependent on perennial state bailouts for its operational survival. He urged lawmakers to instead integrate safeguards like “Assignment of Sales” agreements, tying loan amortization directly to borrowers’ verified revenue streams.

Adding to the friction, political analysts have flagged a glaring eligibility loophole in the text: the bill fails to explicitly designate Guyanese citizens as the exclusive or primary beneficiaries of the fund. As written, foreign nationals operating small or medium-scale enterprises inside Guyana could legally qualify for the concessional financing.

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul confirmed that while the political opposition fully supports the establishment of a national development bank, they will fiercely oppose a “half-baked” implementation process.

“We see that there is some very intellectual discourse going on with the Guyana Development Bank Bill, and that may also need to go to a special select committee,” Mahipaul stated.

The opposition MP maintained that detailed multi-stakeholder vetting within a select committee is the only way to insulate the public purse from systemic losses. “The devil is oftentimes in the details,” Mahipaul added. “Each clause in the bill can be ironed out to ensure there is a robust piece of legislation that can withstand scrutiny and enjoy unanimous support.”

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