HOSPITAL DEATH PROMPTS REVIEW OF MENTAL HEALTH MONITORING AT GPHC

HGP Nightly News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has confirmed the death of a female patient who was hospitalised on a medical ward and died on Sunday evening after an incident at the institution.

In a statement dated January 18, 2026, GPHC said the patient arrived at the Emergency Department on January 17 with complaints of headaches and what the hospital described as abnormal behaviour. She was admitted for further evaluation and management, reviewed by the Internal Medicine team, and referred for psychiatric assessment due to behavioural concerns observed on the ward.

GPHC said psychiatric services attended and the patient was assessed and managed. The hospital noted that at the time of assessment, there were no signs of suicidal ideation or psychotic symptoms. Separately, reports circulating publicly claim that the deceased was live on social media earlier that day expressing an interest in taking her own life, just hours before the incident at the hospital.

Those claims have not been confirmed by GPHC in its statement. The hospital reported that at about 6:55 p.m. on January 18, an alarm was raised indicating that the patient had jumped through a window on the Female Medical Ward. Staff responded immediately, but the patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hospital officials said they have since met with the patient’s family and will continue to share updates as more information becomes available. Psychosocial and psychiatric support has also been offered to relatives and staff affected by the incident. GPHC said it has launched a full internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death and will also examine its protocols for patient observation and mental health monitoring, including suicide watch policies, to determine whether any safety measures need to be strengthened.

The hospital extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

HELP IS AVAILABLE

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of self-harm, support is available in Guyana.

• Guyana Suicide Prevention Hotline: 223-4999

• Mobile/WhatsApp Support Line: 623-4444

• Emergency Services: 911

Confidential support is also available through counselling and mental-health services at public hospitals and health centres nationwide. Members of the public are encouraged to seek help early and to check in on loved ones who may be struggling.

If you notice warning signs on social media or in real life, do not dismiss them. Reach out, alert family members, or contact emergency services. Timely intervention can save lives.

