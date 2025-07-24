WENDY’S IS COMING TO GUYANA: FIRST RESTAURANT SET TO OPEN IN GEORGETOWN BY AUGUST 2025

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – American fast-food giant Wendy’s is officially setting up shop in Guyana. The company has signed a franchise agreement with WenKai Inc., a locally led franchise group, to launch its first restaurant on Vlissingen Road in Georgetown by August 2025.

The announcement marks a major development in Guyana’s fast food and hospitality scene. Wendy’s, known globally for its square burgers, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, chicken nuggets, and signature Frosty dessert, will now be competing for local appetites in a growing quick-service market.

The Vlissingen Road branch will be the flagship location and is expected to feature dine-in seating, drive-thru service, and delivery options. According to WenKai Inc., the group behind the franchise, two more Wendy’s restaurants are scheduled to open in Guyana before the end of 2025.

Wendy’s also has its eyes on regional expansion. The agreement between the U.S.-based company and WenKai Inc. includes plans to open new restaurants in Suriname, signaling a wider push into the South American market.

“This is a proud moment for us,” said Iman Khan Cummings, Franchisee and Founder of WenKai Inc. “We’ve long admired Wendy’s for its commitment to quality, innovation, and hospitality. Bringing this beloved brand to Guyana, our home, is incredibly exciting.”

The announcement was welcomed by Wendy’s corporate leadership. Carlos Ribas, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at The Wendy’s Company, described the move as a key milestone.

“The opening of the first Wendy’s restaurant in Guyana reflects our commitment to accelerate growth in high-potential markets while delivering exceptional hospitality to local consumers,” he said.

Guyana’s Wendy’s locations will stick closely to the brand’s core principles, fresh, made-to-order meals using quality ingredients. Along with its core menu, the local branches will feature a modern layout tailored to Guyanese tastes and dining habits.

WenKai Inc. is positioning itself as a serious player in the foodservice space. The company is led by experienced franchise operators and is focused on job creation, investing in the local economy, and setting high service standards.

“Wendy’s is a perfect match for today’s Guyanese consumer: fresh, flavorful, and fast, but never ordinary,” said Dawn Ng See Quan, Head of Operations.

Wendy’s global strategy continues to focus on accelerating growth in emerging markets, especially across Latin America and the Caribbean. With Guyana’s growing demand for international food brands and quick-service experiences, local investors and consumers alike are expected to welcome the addition.

More details, including job openings, new locations, and grand opening celebrations, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

