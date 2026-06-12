HomeNewsBandit Shot Dead By Police, In Failed Mandela Avenue Supermarket Heist - Firearm Recovered
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Bandit Shot Dead By Police, In Failed Mandela Avenue Supermarket Heist – Firearm Recovered

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By | Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Police Force has identified the armed suspect who was fatally shot during a botched robbery attempt at the People’s Choice Supermarket on Mandela Avenue on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Emmanuel Smith, formerly of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

According to official police reports, the incident unfolded at approximately 8:40 p.m. when a trio of armed men entered the commercial establishment to execute a robbery under arms. During a swift confrontation, Smith was shot by responding forces. He managed to flee the immediate storefront before collapsing behind the adjacent Grill King building, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene detectives processing the area recovered a .38 revolver loaded with three live rounds of ammunition. Ballistic forensics also recovered one spent shell from the cylinder of the revolver alongside three 9-millimeter spent shells strewn across the scene. The recovered firearm and ammunition have been officially lodged for comprehensive forensic and ballistic testing.

Smith’s body was transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it is currently awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Subsequent background checks by investigators revealed that the deceased was a known element wanted by law enforcement. Smith had an active arrest warrant in connection with the alleged discharging of a loaded firearm with intent, stemming from a violent incident dating back to November 3, 2025.

While Smith was neutralized at the scene, his two accomplices managed to evade law enforcement and escape on foot. Intelligence sources indicate that one of the fleeing suspects is believed to have sustained gunshot wounds during the shootout. Ranks attached to the Major Crimes Unit are currently pursuing several actionable leads to locate and apprehend the remaining fugitives.

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