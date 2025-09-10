Wednesday, September 10, 2025
COURT ORDERS SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY ‘MELLY MEL’ TO PAY MILLIONS TO BALWANT SINGH HOSPITAL

Georgetown, Guyana – September 10, 2025 – Social Media Personality Melissa Ann Atwell, better known as “Melly Mel,” has been hit with a staggering $38 million judgment after the High Court ruled that she defamed Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital Inc. and its principal, Dr Madhu Singh, in a series of Facebook posts dating back to 2019.

The ruling was handed down by Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln on September 3, bringing an end to a years-long legal battle that pitted one of Guyana’s most prominent private hospitals against one of its most notorious online figures.

According to court records, Atwell published several posts over a number of days in June 2019, accusing Dr Singh and the hospital of misconduct. The court found the statements to be defamatory and ruled that Atwell’s defence of justification collapsed under scrutiny.

Justice Corbin-Lincoln noted that Atwell prolonged an “unverified campaign” against the claimants, relying on allegations said to have come from third parties without taking steps to confirm their accuracy. Under cross-examination, Atwell admitted she never contacted the hospital to confirm whether the individuals who made the statements were patients, nor did she seek a response from Dr Singh or the institution.

As a result, the court ordered Atwell to pay $20 million to Dr Singh personally and $15 million to the hospital, along with $3.15 million in legal costs. She has also been ordered to remove all defamatory material from her Facebook page.

The case underscores the growing tension between social media activism and defamation law in Guyana. Atwell, who gained notoriety for her outspoken Facebook rants, has often presented herself as a voice for the voiceless. But critics have long accused her of recklessness in her allegations, warning that her platform too often blurs the line between advocacy and character assassination.

For Dr Singh and the hospital, the verdict represents vindication after years of reputational damage. Private hospitals in Guyana operate in a competitive healthcare landscape where trust is paramount, and allegations of malpractice, even unproven, can have devastating consequences.

Atwell was represented in court by attorney Sanjeev Datadin, along with Donovan Rangiah, Anessa Chow, and Mohanie Anagnaoo. The claimants were represented by a high-powered legal team including Senior Counsel Robin Stoby, Stephen Fraser, and Shantel Scott-Lall.

The judgment marks one of the largest defamation awards in recent memory in Guyana and sends a clear warning about the risks of unchecked social media campaigns. For Atwell, once hailed by followers as a fearless whistleblower, the ruling could be a costly reckoning.

HGPTV
© HGPTV 2024

