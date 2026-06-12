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Opposition Welcome Public Pressure On Controversial Sexual Offences Amendment Bill

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By| Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GOVERNMENT PIVOTS ON CONTROVERSIAL SEX OFFENDERS BILL FOLLOWING CIVIC OUTCRY; CLAUSES SENT TO SELECT COMMITTEE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Facing severe public backlash, widespread condemnation, and mounting political pressure, the Government of Guyana has altered its stance on the controversial Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2026. President Irfaan Ali has ordered the legislative draft to be sent to a Parliamentary Special Select Committee for extensive review and structural revisions.

The administration’s sudden policy shift was initially signaled when Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo announced that the executive would completely abandon its initial proposal for a “closed,” restricted-access sex offenders registry. Instead, the administration has committed to establishing a fully public offender database.

Speaking exclusively with HGP Nightly News, Alliance for Change (AFC) Youth Activist Ayodele Roach asserted that the executive retreat directly reflects the power of unified civic action against provisions that sought to shield the identities of convicted rapists.

“The pressure that came after that bill was tabled sent a strong message to the government that as citizens, or as a country, we will not sit by and watch that bill being debated or even passed in the House,” Roach stated.

While welcoming the select committee referral, Roach noted she intends to closely monitor the review process. She openly challenged previous statements made by the Minister of Human Services and Social Security regarding prior stakeholder engagements, asking, “Who did she consult with?” Moving forward, Roach demanded an inclusive, transparent redrafting process that explicitly integrates the viewpoints of politicians, civil society, special interest groups, and ordinary citizens.

Simona Broomes, leader of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity political movement, echoed those sentiments, noting that her organization has consistently campaigned for an uncompromised, public offender registry. Broomes framed the government’s retreat as an important victory for public safety and vulnerable populations.

“It is a signal to the predators that you are not hidden anymore,” Broomes declared. “It is time we stop endangering our children, men, and women by these predators.”

Weighing in on the legislative protocol, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul noted that when a bill advances to its first reading, it officially represents the collective policy position and endorsement of the entire Cabinet.

“It sends a message to me that once the public speak out, and speak up and they use their voices, things can go the right way,” Mahipaul observed.

Mahipaul pointed out the political contradiction of the abrupt reversal, noting that the text had already been robustly debated and greenlit at the executive cabinet level. He stated that seeing the President adopt an entirely different posture from his cabinet’s initial approval—and watching the subject minister abandon her firm defense of a closed registry—proves that overwhelming public outcry forced the administration’s hand.

The Special Select Committee is expected to begin multi-party consultations shortly to restructure Bill Number 6 of 2026 before it returns to the floor of the National Assembly for debate.

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