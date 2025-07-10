MOTHER OF YOUNG CHILDREN CHARGED AFTER SIM CARDS FOUND IN TOOTHPASTE TUBE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A 27-year-old mother from Albouystown broke down in court as she pleaded not guilty to smuggling charges, claiming she had no idea she was delivering contraband to the Camp Street Prison.

Shevaghn Samuels appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, charged with introducing prohibited items into the prison. The allegation stems from an incident on Tuesday, July 8, when authorities discovered nine SIM cards hidden inside a tube of toothpaste allegedly intended for inmate Ray Smith.

According to Samuels, the bag wasn’t hers. She told the court that she was on her way to work when the father of a woman named Shaliza Smith handed her the package and asked her to drop it off at the prison.

She said she had no reason to suspect anything was wrong and had no knowledge of what was inside the toothpaste.Fighting back tears, Samuels explained her difficult situation—she has young children depending on her and now fears she may have lost her job because of the arrest.

Magistrate McGusty acknowledged the gravity of the offence, pointing out that introducing contraband to a prison is a serious matter.

However, she also noted the accused’s personal and financial hardships.Bail was granted in the amount of $50,000. The case will continue on July 23.

