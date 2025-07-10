Thursday, July 10, 2025
HomeArticlesMOTHER OF YOUNG CHILDREN CHARGED AFTER SIM CARDS FOUND IN TOOTHPASTE TUBE
ArticlesCourtCrime

MOTHER OF YOUNG CHILDREN CHARGED AFTER SIM CARDS FOUND IN TOOTHPASTE TUBE

By HGPTV
0
153

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A 27-year-old mother from Albouystown broke down in court as she pleaded not guilty to smuggling charges, claiming she had no idea she was delivering contraband to the Camp Street Prison.

Shevaghn Samuels appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, charged with introducing prohibited items into the prison. The allegation stems from an incident on Tuesday, July 8, when authorities discovered nine SIM cards hidden inside a tube of toothpaste allegedly intended for inmate Ray Smith.

According to Samuels, the bag wasn’t hers. She told the court that she was on her way to work when the father of a woman named Shaliza Smith handed her the package and asked her to drop it off at the prison.

She said she had no reason to suspect anything was wrong and had no knowledge of what was inside the toothpaste.Fighting back tears, Samuels explained her difficult situation—she has young children depending on her and now fears she may have lost her job because of the arrest.

Magistrate McGusty acknowledged the gravity of the offence, pointing out that introducing contraband to a prison is a serious matter.

However, she also noted the accused’s personal and financial hardships.Bail was granted in the amount of $50,000. The case will continue on July 23.

Previous article
POLICE ASK U.S FOR SUPPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 1 ELECTIONS, LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL OBSERVERS TO BE SUPPORTED AS WELL
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Thousands of “ganja” plants burnt by cops in Coomacka Mines

Female Constable injured after motorcycle collides with car on New Year’s...