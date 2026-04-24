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OPPOSITION-LED COUNCILS BEING ‘STARVED’ FOR CONTROL, BENJAMIN CLAIMS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“Starved for Control”: PNCR General Secretary Warns of Systematic Erosion of Local Democracy

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Sherwin Benjamin, has issued a stark warning regarding what he describes as the central government’s “hostile” approach to opposition-led local authorities. Speaking on April 23, 2026, Benjamin alleged that the PPP/C administration is executing a deliberate strategy to “starve” councils of resources, effectively crippling their ability to function independently and paving the way for a centralized takeover.

Benjamin argued that the current friction in Georgetown is merely the “tip of the iceberg” in a nationwide campaign targeting any municipality or Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) not under the ruling party’s thumb.

The “Resource Denial” Pattern

Benjamin drew a direct line between the current state of local government and previous eras of PPP/C governance, claiming the party has a “recurring pattern” of using the national treasury as a political weapon.

  • Systematic Withholding: Benjamin asserted that funding for NDCs and townships managed by APNU+AFC or APNU-supported administrations is being intentionally delayed or denied.
  • Weakening Capacity: By withholding subventions and blocking revenue-generating initiatives, the General Secretary claims the government is intentionally making these councils appear “ineffective” to the public.
  • The “Savior” Narrative: Once a council is sufficiently weakened, Benjamin argues the government then steps in with “intervention projects” to position themselves as the only force capable of delivering services.

A Threat to Autonomy

The PNCR General Secretary criticized the government’s actions as fundamentally undemocratic, noting that local government is a constitutional right intended to provide communities with a say in their own affairs.

  • Eroding Public Trust: Benjamin warned that the combination of financial neglect and political interference is a calculated move to discredit local democratic institutions.
  • Consolidation of Power: He stressed that the ultimate goal is the “consolidation of total control” at every level of the state—from the central cabinet down to the smallest community market.

The Road to the 2026 Elections

For Sherwin Benjamin, the upcoming local government elections are no longer just about choosing councillors; they are a referendum on the survival of local democracy itself. He urged citizens to recognize that the “efficiency” touted by the central government often comes at the cost of their constitutional right to independent local representation. As the political temperature rises, the General Secretary’s remarks signal that the opposition is preparing to make “Executive Overreach” a central theme of their 2026 campaign.

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