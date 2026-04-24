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MAE THOMAS STILL UNDER SANCTIONS, NOT OFF THE HOOK OVER MOHAMED LINKS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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U.S. Ambassador Confirms Sanctions Against Mae Thomas Remain Active

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Former Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas remains under the full weight of United States sanctions, with Washington signaling that the investigations into her alleged involvement with sanctioned businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed are far from over.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, recently clarified that Thomas’s status with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has not changed, despite the passage of time since the initial bombshell announcement in June 2024.

The OFAC Listing: “Active and Firm”

Ambassador Theriot emphasized that being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury is a rigorous legal process and that Thomas remains a “specially designated national.”

  • The Allegations: U.S. authorities have accused Thomas of using her influential positions—formerly in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Labour—to manipulate state processes, including the awarding of contracts and the facilitation of permits, to benefit the Mohamed family.
  • No “Safe” Status: The Ambassador made it clear that Thomas is not “off the hook,” even as the legal battle surrounding the Mohameds dominates the headlines.
  • Information Sharing: Interestingly, Theriot noted that she is currently unaware of any “specific dossier” or detailed evidence shared by the U.S. Department of Justice with local Guyanese authorities regarding Thomas’s specific acts, though the sanctions themselves remain a matter of public record.

A Contrast in Consequences

While the Mohameds are currently embroiled in high-stakes extradition appeals at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), the status of Mae Thomas remains largely an administrative one within Guyana.

  • Administrative Leave: Following the 2024 sanctions, Thomas was sent on administrative leave from her post as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour.
  • Lack of Local Prosecution: To date, the Guyana Government has not provided a public update on any local criminal charges or internal disciplinary findings against Thomas, leading to criticism from opposition members about a “two-tiered” justice system.

Wider Sanctions Net: Sawh and Others Still Listed

The Ambassador also provided a brief update on the separate round of sanctions issued in 2025, which targeted members of the Guyana Police Force.

  • Himnauth Sawh: Former Police Commander Himnauth Sawh, who was sanctioned last year over allegations of corruption and financial irregularities, remains on the OFAC list.
  • Ongoing Probes: Theriot confirmed that these investigations are “continuing” and that the U.S. remains committed to utilizing sanctions as a tool to combat public corruption in Guyana.

The Pressure of the “Blacklist”

The Ambassador’s remarks serve as a reminder that U.S. sanctions are designed for longevity. For Mae Thomas, the lack of local prosecution does not mean a return to normalcy; as an OFAC-listed individual, her ability to engage in international banking or travel remains severely restricted. As the U.S. continues its “clean-up” of perceived corruption in the Guyana public sector, the message from Ambassador Theriot is clear: those on the list will remain there until a formal, and often difficult, delisting process is completed.

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