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ICJ TO COMMENCE HEARING GUYANA-VENEZUELA BORDER CASE FROM MAY 4, 2026

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Date With Destiny: ICJ to Begin Oral Hearings on Essequibo Border Merits

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS — The decades-old territorial controversy between Guyana and Venezuela is entering its most critical judicial phase. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has officially scheduled several days of oral hearings starting Monday, May 4, 2026, to deliberate on the substantive merits of Guyana’s case regarding the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, confirmed on Tuesday night that he will lead a high-level delegation to The Hague to join Guyana’s international legal team for the historic proceedings.

The Road to The Hague: Key Dates

The ICJ, headquartered at the Peace Palace, has outlined a rigorous schedule for the oral arguments, which serve as the final verbal battleground for both nations’ legal experts.

  • Hearing Schedule: May 4, 6, 8, and 11, 2026.
  • The Pleadings: Both nations have already completed their written submissions. Guyana filed two written pleadings, and Venezuela submitted its most recent counter-memorial in August 2025.
  • Preparation: The Attorney General’s Chambers, the Office of the President, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are currently synchronizing materials to defend Guyana’s sovereignty over the 160,000-square-kilometer Essequibo region.

The Legal Argument: Why We Are There

Guyana’s objective is clear and unwavering: a final, binding judgment that the 1899 Arbitral Award—which established the current international boundary—is valid and legally enforceable.

  • The 1899 Award: For over a century, this award has defined the border. Guyana contends it was a full, perfect, and final settlement.
  • Venezuela’s Objections: Caracas previously attempted to derail the case by filing jurisdictional objections in 2019 and 2022. The Court rejected both, affirming that it has the authority to settle the matter once and for all.
  • Essequibo’s Stakes: Venezuela’s non-recognition of the award forms the basis of its claim to two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass, including forest-rich minerals and the massive offshore oil reserves in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Protection and Confidence: The Interim Order

While the merits are being argued, a critical legal shield remains in place to protect Guyana’s territory.

  • The December 2023 Order: Following aggressive rhetoric and annexation threats from Venezuela, the ICJ issued a binding order that both parties must refrain from any action that would “disturb Guyana’s administration and control” of the Essequibo.
  • Government Stance: In a statement, the Government of Guyana expressed “full confidence” that it has demonstrated that Venezuela’s challenges are entirely without merit.

A Nation United

As the legal team prepares to depart for the Netherlands, the “One Guyana” sentiment is at an all-time high. The May 4 hearings represent the culmination of nearly a decade of international diplomacy and legal maneuvering. For Guyana, this is not just a court case; it is the final defense of its territorial integrity and the future of its burgeoning economy.

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