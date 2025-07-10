Thursday, July 10, 2025
POLICE ASK U.S FOR SUPPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 1 ELECTIONS, LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL OBSERVERS TO BE SUPPORTED AS WELL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
U.S. Assists Guyana With Election Security and Observation Support

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

As Guyana heads toward its highly anticipated general and regional elections on September 1, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has officially requested assistance from the United States government to ensure a peaceful and secure electoral process.

In response, U.S. officials from Las Vegas and Miami-Dade are expected to arrive in the country in the coming days. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot confirmed the GPF initiated the move.

“It was just a result of a request from the GPF. This is something they felt they could use assistance with, and we’re happy to provide it,” said Ambassador Theriot. “Elections in the U.S., even when contentious, are generally peaceful, so we bring a lot of expertise to the table.”

The Ambassador also noted that U.S. involvement will extend beyond supporting the police force. Assistance is being offered to local and international election observers, including those from CARICOM, the OAS, and the Private Sector Commission. The U.S. Embassy itself will field about 50 personnel, ensuring widespread coverage and coordination across the country.

Additionally, embedded advisers from the UNDP (funded by the UK) have already taken up positions at GECOM, Guyana’s elections body.

“We’re working together with all the missions to avoid redundancy and ensure as many polling stations as possible are covered by international observers,” said the Ambassador.

The U.S. Embassy also confirmed regular meetings with GECOM’s CEO, Chairwoman, and Commissioners to support transparency.

“We believe this can be a free, fair, and transparent election—if all procedures are followed at every polling station,” Theriot emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Carter Center has officially launched its election observation mission, following an invitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The team, comprising experts from the U.S., UK, and Georgia, arrived in Guyana on June 30, 2024, with additional observers set to join ahead of the nomination day on July 14.

