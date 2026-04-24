NO NEW EXTRADTIONS FILINGS BEYOND MOHAMEDS, BYNOE – US

The List Ends at Three: U.S. Confirms

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Despite a growing list of sanctioned Guyanese officials and law enforcement officers, the United States Government has confirmed that it has not issued any new extradition requests beyond the three currently before the local courts.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, clarified that while the U.S. is aggressively pursuing the surrender of businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed and Ronley Floyd Bynoe, other sanctioned individuals—including former Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas and former Police Commander Himnauth Sawh—are not currently facing formal extradition filings.

Sanctions vs. Extradition: The Legal Divide

Ambassador Theriot was careful to highlight the fundamental difference between being “blacklisted” by the U.S. Treasury and being “wanted” by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sanctions (Financial): Typically issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) , these are administrative measures that freeze assets and block individuals from the U.S. financial system. They do not necessarily mean criminal charges have been filed.

Typically issued by the , these are administrative measures that freeze assets and block individuals from the U.S. financial system. They do not necessarily mean criminal charges have been filed. Extradition (Criminal): This is a formal judicial process. It requires a grand jury indictment in the U.S., a mountain of evidence, and a diplomatic request sent through the embassy to the Government of Guyana to bring an individual to trial on American soil.

“I think they would have to build their case, and if they thought it was strong enough to press criminal charges, then they would proceed,” the Ambassador noted, adding that she currently has no insight into any pending criminal files for other sanctioned persons.

The Active “Wanted” List

As of late April 2026, the U.S. extradition focus remains narrow and specific to three individuals:

Nazar Mohamed: Accused of involvement in a multi-million dollar gold smuggling and money laundering ring. Azruddin Mohamed: Facing similar charges; currently challenging the “Authority to Proceed” at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). Ronley Floyd Bynoe: Linked to separate transnational criminal allegations.

The Treaty Framework

The relationship is governed by a decades-old Extradition Treaty between Guyana and the USA. This framework ensures a structured, three-step process:

Transmission: The U.S. State Department sends the request to the Guyana Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The U.S. State Department sends the request to the Guyana Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Review: The Minister of Home Affairs issues an “Authority to Proceed” (ATP) if the request meets legal standards.

The Minister of Home Affairs issues an if the request meets legal standards. Judicial Determination: A Magistrate hears the evidence to decide if there is a prima facie case for surrender.

A “Wait and See” Period

The Ambassador’s remarks provide a temporary sigh of relief for other sanctioned individuals who may have feared an imminent knock on the door from local authorities. However, the door remains open; as Theriot noted, if U.S. federal prosecutors believe they have a “strong enough” case, the embassy is the conduit through which those requests will eventually flow. For now, the legal spotlight remains fixed on the Mohameds, whose case will define the future of U.S.-Guyana judicial cooperation.

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