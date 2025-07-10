Thursday, July 10, 2025
SHOCK TWIST: GUNSHOT WOUND FOUND ON YOUNG MAN KILLED AFTER LATE-NIGHT ALTERCATION
SHOCK TWIST: GUNSHOT WOUND FOUND ON YOUNG MAN KILLED AFTER LATE-NIGHT ALTERCATION

By HGPTV
What started as a family dispute has now turned into a police investigation into a possible shooting death, after medical examiners at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary discovered what appears to be a gunshot wound on the body of 23-year-old Joshua Taylor.

Taylor, a resident of Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, died early this morning following a heated argument at his home. At first, police reported that his body showed no signs of violence, and there was no indication that any shots had been fired at him.

But that narrative has now changed.Detectives made the startling discovery during a second examination of Taylor’s body today at the GPHC mortuary. The revelation raises serious questions about how the young man sustained the injury—and whether police might have played a more direct role in his death than was initially reported.

According to the original account, Taylor had been arguing with his cousins in the yard sometime between 12:15 and 1:15 a.m. His father reportedly tried to break up the quarrel, but things escalated when Taylor ran inside, grabbed his father’s licensed firearm, and came back out, firing several shots into the air.

Police were soon on the scene, and according to their report, Taylor ran from the yard and into a nearby compound when he saw them approaching. There, he was subdued by two civilians, including a security guard, who managed to disarm and hold him until law enforcement arrived.

Taylor was later taken to the Georgetown hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.Initial reports—based on information from the police—said there were no marks of violence on Taylor’s body, and made no mention of officers opening fire. The discovery of a suspected gunshot wound now casts a shadow over those early claims and has prompted investigators to dig deeper into what really happened that night.

The young man’s death has left many unanswered questions—and a family struggling to understand how a domestic dispute ended in tragedy.

