HUGHES TELLS LINDENERS: ‘DON’T SETTLE FOR HANDOUTS, DEMAND A FUTURE’

Linden, Guyana — Alliance For Change (AFC) Presidential Candidate Nigel Hughes delivered a fiery message to supporters in Amelia’s Ward on Friday evening, warning that without real investment in people, Guyanese risk becoming “second-class citizens” in their own oil-rich country.

Before a packed crowd at the Amelia’s Ward Car Park, Hughes condemned what he described as the PPP/C government’s misuse of the nation’s oil wealth and deliberate neglect of communities like Linden. He urged residents not to be swayed by election-time promises of one-off cash grants, calling them a poor substitute for meaningful development.

“The worth of our people has been reduced to a few dollars and cents,” Hughes said, likening cash giveaways to “slave market auctions.” Citing World Health Organization data, he pointed out that nearly half of Guyana’s population still lives in poverty and one in five children suffers from food poverty, despite the country producing 900,000 barrels of oil per day.

“If we can’t even feed our children basic meals, how does the ruling party deserve a single vote?” he asked.Hughes outlined an ambitious plan to lift young people into the oil economy, including the creation of a National Skills Academy in every region where youths would receive nearly a year of paid training in oil and related industries.

He also pledged free transportation, meals, and uniforms for schoolchildren, insisting these are not “handouts” but essential state investments to ensure no child is left behind. Turning to Linden’s future, Hughes criticized the quality of recent mega-projects such as the “Heroes Highway,” which he claimed is already showing signs of failure despite billions being spent. He pledged to transform Linden into a modern tech and green city, complete with coding hubs, upgraded infrastructure, and runway expansion to attract global businesses.

“We are going to make Linden the model for the entire Caribbean,” he declared.Hughes also promised police reforms, including a civilian-led commission to investigate abuses and limits on detention without charges. He accused the PPP/C of decades of neglect, ethnic exclusion, and violence toward Lindeners, framing the coming elections as a defining choice.

“This election is about whether your children will be second-class citizens in one of the richest countries in the world,” Hughes told the gathering. “Don’t be distracted by the money. This is a battle for your future.”

