WIN PARTY DRUMS UP HYPE, BUT MANIFESTO STILL MISSING IN ACTION

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party is once again promising to release its highly anticipated manifesto “very soon,” but stopped short of sharing any concrete details, marking the second time the fledgling political movement has faced the press without offering a clear outline of its plans.

At a press conference Tuesday night, WIN General Secretary Duarte Hetsberger assured reporters that the party’s official manifesto is on its way. “Very soon, very shortly,” he said; echoing statements made at the party’s first media engagement last week at Nominations Day.

Campaign Manager Odessa Primus added that a public rally is also in the works to unveil the document, which she claimed will “deliver improved governance and a better quality of life for all Guyanese.”

But neither she nor Hetsberger provided a date, a location, or even a preview of what the manifesto will contain.

“We’ll be reaching out to the media in the not-so-distant future,” Primus said. “Not only to witness the launch of our manifesto, but to be part of the excitement as you capture it for the general public.”

The delay has raised eyebrows, especially since both the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the opposition APNU+AFC have already begun outlining their policy agendas for the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Observers have noted that while WIN has built up media attention, largely due to its founder, U.S.-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, it has yet to articulate any concrete policies or priorities.

There are now many wondering whether WIN is ready to transition from campaign branding to serious political engagement. With the elections fast approaching and other parties actively rolling out proposals, the pressure is mounting on WIN to show more than promises.

Until then, voters remain in the dark about what the party actually plans to deliver, if and when it finally releases its manifesto.

