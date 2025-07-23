Tuesday, July 22, 2025
HomeArticlesWIN PARTY DRUMS UP HYPE, BUT MANIFESTO STILL MISSING IN ACTION
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025Politics

WIN PARTY DRUMS UP HYPE, BUT MANIFESTO STILL MISSING IN ACTION

By HGPTV
0
382
NewsRoom Photo.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party is once again promising to release its highly anticipated manifesto “very soon,” but stopped short of sharing any concrete details, marking the second time the fledgling political movement has faced the press without offering a clear outline of its plans.

At a press conference Tuesday night, WIN General Secretary Duarte Hetsberger assured reporters that the party’s official manifesto is on its way. “Very soon, very shortly,” he said; echoing statements made at the party’s first media engagement last week at Nominations Day.

Campaign Manager Odessa Primus added that a public rally is also in the works to unveil the document, which she claimed will “deliver improved governance and a better quality of life for all Guyanese.”

But neither she nor Hetsberger provided a date, a location, or even a preview of what the manifesto will contain.

“We’ll be reaching out to the media in the not-so-distant future,” Primus said. “Not only to witness the launch of our manifesto, but to be part of the excitement as you capture it for the general public.”

The delay has raised eyebrows, especially since both the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the opposition APNU+AFC have already begun outlining their policy agendas for the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Observers have noted that while WIN has built up media attention, largely due to its founder, U.S.-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, it has yet to articulate any concrete policies or priorities.

There are now many wondering whether WIN is ready to transition from campaign branding to serious political engagement. With the elections fast approaching and other parties actively rolling out proposals, the pressure is mounting on WIN to show more than promises.

Until then, voters remain in the dark about what the party actually plans to deliver, if and when it finally releases its manifesto.

Previous article
DEMERARA BANK CUTS TIES WITH TWO WIN PARTY CANDIDATES
Next article
C.N. SHARMA BACKS IRFAAN ALI FOR SECOND TERM — FORMER PPP/C CRITIC NOW SINGS PRAISES
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Man robbed of jewellery, gadgets by male requesting water to quench...

Decomposed body of miner found in old mining pit