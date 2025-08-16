Saturday, August 16, 2025
‘WE WILL NOT ALLOW IT’: NORTON WARNS PPP/C AGAINST ELECTION RIGGING AT VREED-EN-HOOP RALLY

VREED-EN-HOOP, GUYANA — A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton issued a stern warning on Saturday evening, telling supporters that the party will not sit idly by if the upcoming September 1 elections are rigged.

Speaking at a rally on the West Bank of Demerara, Norton accused the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) of planning electoral manipulation and vowed that his party would be vigilant. “You are not going to be allowed to rig these elections,” Norton declared, adding that APNU agents will closely monitor the process.

The opposition leader went further, cautioning the government that any attempt at tampering with the polls would have “serious consequences.” In a fiery moment, Norton told the crowd, “We are prepared to behave bad if illegalities occur.”

At the same time, he urged supporters to avoid actions that could fuel ethnic conflict, stressing that their fight is with the government, not their fellow citizens. Quoting the late Dave Martins, Norton echoed a line that drew loud cheers: “We are a peaceful people, we are not looking for trouble, but if trouble come we way we ain’t gon back down.”

Norton also blasted the PPP/C’s five years in office, accusing the administration of “barefacedness” and showing “contempt for ordinary people.” He declared, “Enough is enough.”

The remarks come against the backdrop of Guyana’s contentious electoral history. The APNU+AFC coalition, which came to power in 2015, was ousted by a no-confidence vote in 2018.

The 2020 elections that followed were marred by accusations of rigging by APNU+AFC officials and members of the Guyana Elections Commission, prompting an internationally supervised recount that confirmed the PPP/C victory and led to Irfaan Ali’s swearing-in as president.

With just weeks before the polls, Norton’s fiery statements reflect the high stakes, and heightened tensions, surrounding Guyana’s upcoming elections.

Previous article
HUGHES TELLS LINDENERS: ‘DON’T SETTLE FOR HANDOUTS, DEMAND A FUTURE’
HGPTV
