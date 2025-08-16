QUEENS COLLEGE COPS TOP SPOTS AT CSEC AND CAPE

Ministry of Education Releases 2025 CXC Results, Top Students Recognized

Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News

The Arthur Chung Conference Centre came alive today as the Ministry of Education officially released the results for the 2025 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ).

Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain presented a comparative analysis, noting that while the CAPE candidate pool declined from 721 in 2024 to 650 in 2025, entries totaled 3,632 this year compared to 3,996 last year. The overall pass rate dipped slightly from 92.57% in 2024 to 91.9% in 2025.

For CSEC, 12,685 students sat the exams this year, accounting for more than 80,000 subject entries. Hussain said the results continue to reflect the resilience and determination of Guyanese students.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, congratulated the students, commending their dedication and the support provided by teachers, parents, and the education system. She emphasized that the inclusion of CVQ results demonstrates Guyana’s commitment to recognizing both academic and technical achievement.

Among those honored were Arthur Roberts of Queen’s College, named the most outstanding CAPE student after earning nine Grade Ones and four Grade Twos, and Jayen Adrian of Queen’s College, recognized as the most outstanding CSEC student with 21 Grade Ones and six Grade Twos across 27 subjects. Joshua McArthur, a fourth-form student, was also recognized for sitting nine subjects early, earning eight Grade Ones and one Grade Two.

The event was attended by students, parents, educators, and government officials, all celebrating the hard work and success of Guyana’s top achievers.

