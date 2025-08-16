Saturday, August 16, 2025
HomeEDUCATIONQUEENS COLLEGE COPS TOP SPOTS AT CSEC AND CAPE
EDUCATIONNews

QUEENS COLLEGE COPS TOP SPOTS AT CSEC AND CAPE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
19

Ministry of Education Releases 2025 CXC Results, Top Students Recognized

Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News

The Arthur Chung Conference Centre came alive today as the Ministry of Education officially released the results for the 2025 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ).

Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain presented a comparative analysis, noting that while the CAPE candidate pool declined from 721 in 2024 to 650 in 2025, entries totaled 3,632 this year compared to 3,996 last year. The overall pass rate dipped slightly from 92.57% in 2024 to 91.9% in 2025.

For CSEC, 12,685 students sat the exams this year, accounting for more than 80,000 subject entries. Hussain said the results continue to reflect the resilience and determination of Guyanese students.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, congratulated the students, commending their dedication and the support provided by teachers, parents, and the education system. She emphasized that the inclusion of CVQ results demonstrates Guyana’s commitment to recognizing both academic and technical achievement.

Among those honored were Arthur Roberts of Queen’s College, named the most outstanding CAPE student after earning nine Grade Ones and four Grade Twos, and Jayen Adrian of Queen’s College, recognized as the most outstanding CSEC student with 21 Grade Ones and six Grade Twos across 27 subjects. Joshua McArthur, a fourth-form student, was also recognized for sitting nine subjects early, earning eight Grade Ones and one Grade Two.

The event was attended by students, parents, educators, and government officials, all celebrating the hard work and success of Guyana’s top achievers.

Previous article
APNU LAUNCHES PEOPLE CENTERED MANIFESTO, SEEKS TO PROMOTE ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT FOR GUYANESE
Next article
HUGHES TELLS LINDENERS: ‘DON’T SETTLE FOR HANDOUTS, DEMAND A FUTURE’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Amerijet donates COVID-19 Vaccine Transportation to Guyana

CSEC, CAPE RESULTS FOR 2020 TIPPED TO BE ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY