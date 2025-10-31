U.S. FORMALLY REQUESTS EXTRADITION OF NAZAR AND AZRUDDIN MOHAMED

Friday, October 31, 2025
GEORGETOWN — The Government of the United States of America has formally requested the extradition of prominent Guyanese businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, triggering swift legal and police action in Georgetown. The request, received on October 30, 2025, set in motion a coordinated law enforcement operation that led to the arrest of the father-and-son duo early Friday morning.

According to an official release from the Guyana Police Force, the extradition request was made under the U.S.–U.K. Extradition Treaty, which remains in force in Guyana through the Fugitives Offenders Act (Cap. 10:04), amended by Act No. 10 of 2024. Following the request, state prosecutors moved to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where they successfully sought arrest warrants against the two men.

The warrants were granted by a Magistrate after attorneys representing the state, including a team of lawyers led by King’s Counsel Terrence Williams, presented the required Authority to Proceed and supporting documents from the Government of Guyana.

Police later executed the warrants, arresting 73-year-old Nazar Mohamed, a businessman of Lombard Street, and his son 38-year-old Azruddin Mohamed of Republic Park, at separate Georgetown locations. They were taken into custody at the Brickdam Police Station before being escorted to court to begin the formal extradition proceedings.

Before Senior Magistrate Judy Latchman, the men were each granted GYD $150,000 bail and ordered to surrender their passports and report to police every Friday. The matter was adjourned to November 11, 2025.The extradition request follows a U.S. federal indictment unsealed on October 6, 2025, charging the Mohameds with wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, aiding and abetting, and customs-related offences.

The case is tied to an alleged US$50 million gold smuggling and tax evasion scheme that investigators claim defrauded Guyana through falsified customs declarations and unpaid export royalties between 2017 and 2024. The indictment was issued by a Grand Jury in the Southern District of Florida, and is connected to a wider investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

In its statement, the Guyana Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to acting “in full accordance with judicial direction, due process, and the rule of law,” noting that the arrests were executed strictly under court authority.

The Mohameds’ legal team has not yet commented on the extradition request. However, sources familiar with the case say the coming weeks could determine whether the two will face trial in the United States, marking one of Guyana’s most significant extradition cases in decades.

