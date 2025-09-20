Saturday, September 20, 2025
HGP SPORTS PULSE – SEPTEMBER 19, 2025

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Delwin Neblette | HGP Nightly News

Domestic Hockey Action Heats Up
The 2025 National Junior Hockey Tournament continued on Thursday night at the National Gymnasium with a slate of thrilling encounters.

In the Girls U-21 category, Kairya Scott secured a 1–0 victory for Saints against the GCC Spartans. The Boys U-21 clash saw SHC’s “S” Team power past the GCC Outlaws 3–1, with Jabari Lovell netting a superb hat-trick.

The Women’s Open division produced a tense 2–2 draw between Saints and Old Fort, as Keitanna Percival and Carolyn Deane scored for Old Fort, while Clayza Bobb and Theresa Copeland replied for Saints.

In Men’s Open play, Saints thrashed GCC Spare Parts 7–3, led by Jonathan Liverpool’s four goals, while Lucas Sargeant scored twice in a losing effort. The evening ended with GBTI GCC cruising to a 5–1 win over Old Fort in the Women’s Open division. Absosaide Cadogan netted a brace, with Hannah Percival, Elizabeth Lespoir, and Rebecca Ferreira also on target.

Elite League Football Resumes
The GFF Elite League Season 7 resumes on Saturday at the National Training Centre, Providence. Fans can expect a double-header: Ann’s Grove United vs Guyana Police Force FC, followed by Monedderlust vs Fruta Conquerors.

Meanwhile, social media buzzed this week with news that Slingerz FC are virtually guaranteed their second league title. With a 12-point lead over second-placed Police FC and just two fixtures remaining, they are set to be crowned champions of Season 7.

Cricket – CPL & West Indies Tour Updates
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) continues tonight as the Trinbago Knight Riders battle defending champions St. Lucia Kings for a place in Sunday’s final against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Warriors secured their spot with a victory in the first qualifier on Wednesday, while TKR eliminated the Falcons in Tuesday’s playoff.

In other cricket news, former Guyana fast bowler Rayon Griffith has been appointed head coach for the West Indies men’s T20 tour of the UAE later this month. The Windies face Nepal in a three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from September 27–30, 2025.

Despite no Guyanese players in the developmental squad, Griffith — currently assistant coach under Darren Sammy — will get his first opportunity to lead as head coach. The team will be captained by spinner Akeal Hosein and includes the likes of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, and Ackeem Auguste.

Horse Racing Returns to Georgetown Turf Club
Racing enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Georgetown Turf Club in Mocha hosts an exciting six-race meet on Sunday, organized by the Three Horsemen Promotions.

With $2 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, nearly 50 horses have already registered, including popular contenders Top Rankin, World Boss, Glorious Queen, and Money Time. The event has strong backing from the local business community, with sponsorship from BM Soat and Carib Beer. Organizers have urged fans to enjoy the sport and drink responsibly.

HGPTV Sports Pulse – Keeping You in the Game!

