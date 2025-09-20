Saturday, September 20, 2025
HomeArticlesAFC EXECUTIVE PLEADS WITH HUGHES TO REMAIN AS LEADER AMID CRISIS
ArticlesNewsPolitics

AFC EXECUTIVE PLEADS WITH HUGHES TO REMAIN AS LEADER AMID CRISIS

By HGPTV
0
110
CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v62), quality = 82?

GEORGETOWN — The Alliance For Change’s (AFC) National Executive Committee (NEC) held an emergency meeting on September 19 to address the reported resignation of party leader C.A. Nigel Hughes.

While acknowledging Hughes’ stated intention to take personal responsibility for the party’s poor electoral showing, the NEC praised his leadership during the campaign and stressed that the outcome cannot be laid at his feet alone. According to the body, the entire executive must accept collective responsibility.

In a move to prevent a leadership vacuum, the NEC has mandated that a team of senior members meet directly with Hughes to persuade him to remain in office until a National Conference is held to elect new leadership. In the meantime, Chairman David Patterson will step in to perform the functions of Leader.

The NEC emphasized that political parties around the world have rebounded after being completely shut out of parliamentary representation, and insisted that the AFC can do the same. To this end, the party has already launched a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) review of its 2025 campaign to pinpoint areas for improvement and chart a recovery path.

In its statement, the NEC reaffirmed its pledge to reposition the AFC as a viable political force. The committee promised to continue advancing democratic values and defending the interests of Guyanese citizens.

Members and supporters were urged to remain united and engaged during what the NEC described as a period of renewal. “This is a difficult moment, but not the end. With persistence and unity, the AFC will rebuild and once again play its rightful role in shaping Guyana’s future,” the party said.

Previous article
HGP SPORTS PULSE – SEPTEMBER 19, 2025
Next article
8-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES IN PARIKA CRASH, FATHER INJURED; DRIVER TESTED DRUNK
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Farmer stabs two men to death, injures man and woman on...

DOMESTIC WORKERS MUST BE GIVEN EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE LABOUR FORCE