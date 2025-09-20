AFC EXECUTIVE PLEADS WITH HUGHES TO REMAIN AS LEADER AMID CRISIS

GEORGETOWN — The Alliance For Change’s (AFC) National Executive Committee (NEC) held an emergency meeting on September 19 to address the reported resignation of party leader C.A. Nigel Hughes.

While acknowledging Hughes’ stated intention to take personal responsibility for the party’s poor electoral showing, the NEC praised his leadership during the campaign and stressed that the outcome cannot be laid at his feet alone. According to the body, the entire executive must accept collective responsibility.

In a move to prevent a leadership vacuum, the NEC has mandated that a team of senior members meet directly with Hughes to persuade him to remain in office until a National Conference is held to elect new leadership. In the meantime, Chairman David Patterson will step in to perform the functions of Leader.

The NEC emphasized that political parties around the world have rebounded after being completely shut out of parliamentary representation, and insisted that the AFC can do the same. To this end, the party has already launched a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) review of its 2025 campaign to pinpoint areas for improvement and chart a recovery path.

In its statement, the NEC reaffirmed its pledge to reposition the AFC as a viable political force. The committee promised to continue advancing democratic values and defending the interests of Guyanese citizens.

Members and supporters were urged to remain united and engaged during what the NEC described as a period of renewal. “This is a difficult moment, but not the end. With persistence and unity, the AFC will rebuild and once again play its rightful role in shaping Guyana’s future,” the party said.

