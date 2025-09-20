Saturday, September 20, 2025
LOW SAYS HE WARNED PNC/R OF ELECTION LOSS, BLAMES LEADERSHIP STYLE FOR COLLAPSE

PNCR’s Low Speaks Out: Leadership Crisis Blamed for APNU’s Collapse

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), which leads the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), is facing intensified internal turmoil following its crushing defeat at the September 1 general and regional elections.

Former party executive Low has broken his silence, saying he had long harbored concerns about the party’s direction but kept them private out of loyalty.

“I’ve been distressed for several months because I’ve been speaking internally to the party about my real concerns regarding the election. Out of respect for my comrades and the party, you keep those things quiet,” he explained.

The elections delivered a landslide victory to the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), which secured 242,498 votes and captured eight of Guyana’s ten administrative regions, including Regions Four and Seven—once considered PNCR strongholds.

In contrast, APNU collapsed at the polls, finishing third with 77,998 votes, trailing even the new political movement We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), which stunned many by winning 19,966 votes and securing two regions.

Low admitted he was not surprised by the defeat but said the scale of the loss revealed deeper structural problems.

He accused the leadership of clinging to outdated methods, confusing command with vision, and compounding mistakes through poor planning.

“Leadership is not just a leader telling people what to do but creating an environment for success. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened,” Low said.

He highlighted the chaotic process of selecting parliamentary representatives as evidence of disorganization, pointing to the absence of a structured system—an issue that contributed to several resignations.

Low admitted his biggest regret was not pressing harder for a redefinition of leadership within the PNCR.

So far, executive members Marvin Williams and Sherwin Holder have resigned, underscoring what analysts say is a turbulent road ahead for Guyana’s largest opposition party.

MURDER OF TEENAGER RAINELLA BENFIELD

11th ANNIVERSARY OF THE ASSASSINATION OF RONALD WADDELL