Monday, July 14, 2025
BLOOD RED AND BATTLE READY: PPP/C DECLARES SLATE OF CONTINUITY AND RENEWAL

Dressed in striking blood red t-shirts, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) supporters flooded the area outside the Umana Yana on Monday morning, sending a defiant message of readiness and resolve as the incumbent party submitted its list of candidates for the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections.

The PPP/C was the second party to hand in its list, and the turnout reflected the confidence its leaders have in their campaign. Flags waved, fists pumped in the air, and the crowd moved as one—determined, loud, and energized.

“This is the winning list,” President Dr Irfaan Ali told the media just after filing the documents. Standing alongside him were General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips. All three men were greeted with chants and cheers from the red sea of supporters.

The party’s leadership described the candidate list as a deliberate mix of continuity and change.

According to Dr Jagdeo, the PPP/C slate includes at least 27 individuals under the age of 25. Among them are sugar workers, miners, rice farmers—and one candidate as young as 19.

“Any impartial person in this country who had to choose a political party with a clear conscience would choose the People’s Progressive Party,” Jagdeo said.

President Ali echoed that sentiment, noting that the changes seen within the PPP/C are grounded in years of consistent work and delivery. “This mass movement that you are seeing behind the PPP came from the commitment we have made—staying true to our word and working hard to ensure that all of Guyana is reflected in the People’s Progressive Party,” he said.

The list of candidates, which is expected to be made public in the coming days, will showcase what President Ali described as a blend of experience, youth, and national representation.Brigadier (ret’d) Phillips, who also addressed repo

rters, declared, “Victory 2.0. This is the first step towards victory on 1st September.” He added that the coming elections will focus on continued growth and the rise of youth leadership in Guyana.

Jagdeo underscored the party’s vision of inclusivity and reiterated that the PPP/C can be trusted to deliver for all. As the party’s leaders left the Umana Yana, the red-clad crowd remained vocal, waving flags and chanting slogans.

