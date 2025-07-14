Monday, July 14, 2025
AFC ENTERS 2025 RACE SOLO, PUSHES YOUTH AND GENDER BALANCE IN CABINET

By HGPTV
While smaller in number compared to the two major opponents, the Alliance For Change (AFC) stood out in a bold display of fluorescent yellow as its supporters gathered at the Umana Yana on Nomination Day.

The crowd may have been modest, but the party’s confidence was unmistakable. Presidential Candidate Nigel Hughes confirmed that the AFC will contest the general and regional elections in all ten administrative regions—a move that signals a full return to the national political stage.

“We are running alone and we will stand and fall by the results,” Hughes said as the party prepared to submit its list of candidates. “This is the AFC of 2011.”

Hughes highlighted that the party’s list is made up of younger members and places strong emphasis on gender balance and youth leadership.

“Fifty per cent of my Cabinet will be women. Half of the women will be young, and half of the men will be young,” he explained.

The AFC is going it alone in the 2025 elections after coalition talks with APNU collapsed earlier this year. Despite that, Hughes struck an optimistic tone, saying the party is focused on renewal and returning to its core values.

He also noted that he hopes the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will ensure a fair and transparent election process.

As the party’s bright yellow shirts and banners cut through the more dominant sea of green from earlier in the day, the AFC made its presence known. For the party, this campaign is not about size, it’s about conviction.

HGPTV
