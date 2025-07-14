SEA OF BLUE AND FEW ANSWERS: WIN PARTY ENTERS 2025 RACE WITH VISUAL POWER

While newer on the political stage and still finalising its formal campaign, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party made a striking entrance on Monday as it marched in a bold blue wave towards the Umana Yana to submit its list of candidates for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

The streets around the nomination site were painted in hues of cobalt and sky blue. Supporters of WIN lined the route, dressed uniformly and carrying flags high. The scene was deliberate and theatrical, part parade, part political message, one aimed squarely at the more established parties already deep into their campaigns.

Despite the colour-coordinated energy, questions still surround the party’s internal readiness. WIN’s presidential candidate, businessman Azruddin Mohamed, was cornered by reporters for the first time since announcing his bid for office.

Pressed on who his Prime Ministerial candidate will be, Mohamed replied only, “very shortly.” On when the party would officially launch its campaign, he said, “very soon.” The answers came with pauses, sighs, and a repeated emphasis on patience.

Journalists also asked about the party’s core policies and priority issues. Mohamed’s responses remained general. “We will invest in the people,” he said several times when questioned on plans for governance. When pressed further on how exactly he intends to do that, he offered no specifics.

Questions about energy, regional relations, and economic diversification yielded no clear response. When asked to name three key policies his government would pursue if elected, Mohamed did not provide any.

One of his close allies eventually stepped in to end the media engagement, citing time limitations.

Despite the lack of detail, Mohamed insisted the WIN party is prepared: “We are ready. Even tomorrow, we’re ready,” he said.Among those representing WIN at the nomination was Duarte Hetsberger, who led the official submission process.

For a party that has yet to lay out its platform, the march served as its own kind of declaration. Visually powerful, emotionally charged, and intentional, WIN made sure that its name, and colour, would not go unnoticed. What comes next, however, remains to be seen.

