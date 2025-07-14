Monday, July 14, 2025
HomeELECTIONS 2025SEA OF BLUE AND FEW ANSWERS: WIN PARTY ENTERS 2025 RACE WITH...
ELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

SEA OF BLUE AND FEW ANSWERS: WIN PARTY ENTERS 2025 RACE WITH VISUAL POWER

By HGPTV
0
1377

While newer on the political stage and still finalising its formal campaign, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party made a striking entrance on Monday as it marched in a bold blue wave towards the Umana Yana to submit its list of candidates for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

The streets around the nomination site were painted in hues of cobalt and sky blue. Supporters of WIN lined the route, dressed uniformly and carrying flags high. The scene was deliberate and theatrical, part parade, part political message, one aimed squarely at the more established parties already deep into their campaigns.

Despite the colour-coordinated energy, questions still surround the party’s internal readiness. WIN’s presidential candidate, businessman Azruddin Mohamed, was cornered by reporters for the first time since announcing his bid for office.

Pressed on who his Prime Ministerial candidate will be, Mohamed replied only, “very shortly.” On when the party would officially launch its campaign, he said, “very soon.” The answers came with pauses, sighs, and a repeated emphasis on patience.

Journalists also asked about the party’s core policies and priority issues. Mohamed’s responses remained general. “We will invest in the people,” he said several times when questioned on plans for governance. When pressed further on how exactly he intends to do that, he offered no specifics.

Questions about energy, regional relations, and economic diversification yielded no clear response. When asked to name three key policies his government would pursue if elected, Mohamed did not provide any.

One of his close allies eventually stepped in to end the media engagement, citing time limitations.

Despite the lack of detail, Mohamed insisted the WIN party is prepared: “We are ready. Even tomorrow, we’re ready,” he said.Among those representing WIN at the nomination was Duarte Hetsberger, who led the official submission process.

For a party that has yet to lay out its platform, the march served as its own kind of declaration. Visually powerful, emotionally charged, and intentional, WIN made sure that its name, and colour, would not go unnoticed. What comes next, however, remains to be seen.

Previous article
BLOOD RED AND BATTLE READY: PPP/C DECLARES SLATE OF CONTINUITY AND RENEWAL
Next article
GECOM PLEDGES SWIFT DECLARATION OF ELECTION RESULTS… AGAIN
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GECOM PLEDGES SWIFT DECLARATION OF ELECTION RESULTS… AGAIN

NORTON UNVEILS $400B PLAN TO SPEND BIG ON GUYANESE IF ELECTED...