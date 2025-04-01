Tuesday, April 1, 2025
WPA OPTIMISTIC MAIN OPPOSITION PARTIES WILL MEET A CONSENSUS AT THE CONCLUSION OF COALITION TALKS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Newsroom

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is confident that the country’s major opposition parties will ultimately find common ground and form a united front to contest the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

In a statement, the WPA said it remains hopeful that dialogue and shared national interests will prevail, allowing for a broad-based coalition to challenge the incumbent administration. The party believes that unity among opposition forces is essential to restoring democratic balance and addressing the concerns of the Guyanese people.

With ongoing coalition talks between the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the Alliance For Change (AFC), and other smaller parties monitoring developments closely, the WPA urges all stakeholders to put the country before the party and prioritize national interest over political ambition.

The WPA has long advocated for inclusive governance and has indicated its willingness to support any arrangement that promotes transparency, accountability, and national unity.

