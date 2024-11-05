Wednesday, November 6, 2024
HomeCrimeBERBICE MAN CHARGED WITH TEEN BANDIT’S MURDER, ATTORNEY CLAIMS HER CLIENT ACTED...
CrimeNews

BERBICE MAN CHARGED WITH TEEN BANDIT’S MURDER, ATTORNEY CLAIMS HER CLIENT ACTED IN SELF-DEFENSE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
288

In Berbice, a man has been charged with the murder of a bandit, but his lawyer is asserting that he acted in self-defense. The case is drawing attention as details of the confrontation and the circumstances leading up to the incident are examined. Travis Chase has more on this developing story.

Previous article
SUPERMARKET SHELVES MUST HAVE QUALITY PRODUCTS -GCCI WARNS ERRANT BUSINESSES 
Next article
19YR OLD CHOPPED AFTER FOOTBALL GAME, POLICE SEARCHING FOR ‘COCAINE’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Opposition Leader expresses solidarity with St. Vincent residents affected by La...

60 80 REPORTS OF SERIOUS CRIMES REPORTED DAILY IN ‘A’ DIVISION