AUTOMATED SPEED TICKETING SYSTEM TO LAUNCH IN GUYANA ON APRIL 7, 2025

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

Come April 7, 2025, the Government of Guyana will officially roll out its Automated Speed Ticketing System, under the broader Safe Road Intelligent Systems (SRIS) Project—a major step toward enhancing road safety and reducing traffic-related fatalities.

The initiative, spearheaded in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), will see the deployment of advanced speed cameras and radar signs across major roadways. These devices are connected to a cloud-based system that detects speed violations and automatically generates tickets.

Motorists with contact information registered with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will receive their tickets via SMS or email, while others will get printed tickets delivered to their address. The tickets can be paid via MMG or through the GRA’s upcoming “Padna” app. Drivers will also have the option to contest violations in court.

The government says the system eliminates manual interference, ensuring fair and impartial enforcement. President Irfaan Ali noted that the goal is not to penalize, but to save lives by encouraging responsible driving habits.

As speeding remains a leading cause of road deaths, the project will be supported by a nationwide public awareness campaign to educate road users on the system and its benefits.

