“THE DOOR IS NOT CLOSED TO A COALITION”, AFC & PNC/R ENGAGE IN EARLY MORNING TALKS

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

In what could be a pivotal moment ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections, Aubrey Norton, Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), has confirmed that coalition politics is still very much on the table.

Shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Alliance For Change (AFC) on Monday morning, Norton told reporters that “the door is not closed,” signaling continued discussions on possibly reuniting for the upcoming elections.

While no firm decisions were announced, the meeting is part of a broader push to form a united opposition against the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

The AFC has already indicated its willingness to contest the elections as part of a coalition, with its leader, Nigel Hughes, even expressing his readiness to step aside as presidential candidate to allow for a consensus choice.

As negotiations continue, all eyes are now on whether the PNCR and AFC can reach an agreement before the self-imposed March 31 deadline to finalize a coalition pact.

