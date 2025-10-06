Monday, October 6, 2025
HomeArticlesWIN LEADER AND FATHER INDICTED IN US ON 11 CHARGES INCLUDING GOLD...
ArticlesBREAKING NEWS!!CourtCrimeFINANCENewsPolitics

WIN LEADER AND FATHER INDICTED IN US ON 11 CHARGES INCLUDING GOLD SMUGGLING

By HGPTV
0
600

GEORGETOWN – The long-simmering international corruption investigation targeting prominent Guyanese businessmen has erupted into a major legal crisis, with Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, formally indicted in a Florida Court in the United States. The father and son face a total of 11 combined charges, including explosive allegations of wire fraud, gold smuggling, and money laundering.

The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, confirms the severity of the accusations: each charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, meaning the two men face decades behind bars if convicted.

The indictment validates an earlier, devastating move by the U.S. government, giving crucial context to the severity of the allegations. The Mohameds were originally sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2024. These sanctions alleged a major corruption network, claiming that between 2019 and 2023, the family’s company, Mohamed’s Enterprise, omitted over 10,000 kilograms of gold from import and export declarations, thereby allegedly avoiding more than US$50 million in duties and taxes owed to the Government of Guyana.

The OFAC sanctions provided the essential foundation for the current criminal charges, exposing a network that critics claim undermined Guyana’s sovereignty. The sanctions alleged that the Mohameds achieved their illicit gains by bribing Guyanese government officials to ensure the “undisrupted flow” of currency and illicit gold. The U.S. Treasury stated at the time that this activity served to “enrich the corrupt actors involved, undermine Guyanese institutions, and deprive the people of Guyana of important revenues.”

This formal indictment now shifts the case from a financial sanctions matter to a high-stakes criminal proceeding, forcing the two men to confront the full weight of the U.S. justice system over activities that have cast a long shadow over Guyana’s governance and precious gold sector.

Previous article
THE RULE OF LAW MUST APPLY TO EVEN MINIBUS OPERATORS. PERIOD!
Next article
NAME GAME?: NEW $262M HARBOUR BRIDGE NAMED AFTER VP JAGDEO 
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“Private hire car” stolen by man, female companion pretending to be...

TWO DEAD AFTER LATE-NIGHT SHOOTING RIPS THROUGH BUXTON COMMUNITY