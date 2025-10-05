THE RULE OF LAW MUST APPLY TO EVEN MINIBUS OPERATORS. PERIOD!

​The recent intervention by the Guyana government against errant minibus operators is, in one sense, a welcome sign of relief for countless commuters. But in another, more disheartening sense, it is a glaring example of a perennial national failing: “We wait until something becomes a big issue and then we act.” For too long, the persistent cries of the commuting public have been treated as background noise, with complaints of overcharging, rude behaviour, and reckless driving simply allowed to accumulate.

Now, spurred by an undeniable public outcry and the sheer audacity of the fare hikes, particularly in late-night hours, the government has finally stepped in. The swiftness of the response, while necessary, begs the question: Why the delay? Why must ordinary Guyanese be pushed to the brink of financial and emotional exhaustion before the machinery of state protection kicks into gear?​

The appalling situation in communities like Parfaite Harmonie and Dairy perfectly illustrates this cycle of failure. Residents who rely on public transport to get home after a long day have been subjected to blatant economic exploitation. Reports of fares rocketing to as much as $500 after 9 PM, for a journey that should cost significantly less, are not just instances of law-breaking; they are acts of commuter extortion.

This predatory practice leverages the scarcity of late-night service and the public’s desperation, effectively holding workers, students, and parents hostage. This financial strain is all the more galling given that many of these operators benefit from government concessions, such as reduced fuel taxes, which were intended to cushion costs and keep fares stable, not to subsidize their exorbitant profit margins.

​THE CULTURE OF IMPUNITY AND THE THREAT OF STRIKE

​Crucially, the operators’ response to these crackdowns follows a predictable, wearisome pattern. Every time the government moves to enforce the law and protect the commuter, the minibus operators cry foul, often threatening immediate strike action to paralyze the nation’s transport network. This tactic is nothing more than an attempt to blackmail the state and hold the entire commuting public captive.

They frame their deliberate exploitation as a necessary evil in the face of operating costs, attempting to shift the blame away from their own avarice and blatant disregard for the official fare structure. This culture of impunity, where the defiance of traffic and business laws is met with self-righteous indignation rather than compliance, is the fertile ground in which overcharging and abuse thrive.​

The government’s current move, issuing stern warnings, enforcing official fare structures, and threatening penalties, is essential to restoring order. It sends a necessary, immediate message that the rule of law applies to public transportation. But the true path to a lasting solution demands a shift from this reactive crisis management to a proactive and sustained regulatory model.​

A CALL FOR SUSTAINED ACTION​

To break this vicious cycle, the government must adopt a firm, long-term strategy. This means establishing continuous, visible enforcement at bus parks and key junctions, particularly during peak and late-night hours, rather than relying on brief, sporadic crackdowns. It requires creating simple, trustworthy reporting mechanisms so that commuters can log abuses without fear of reprisal.

Most importantly, it necessitates licence accountability, where swift and meaningful penalties, including the suspension or revocation of licences for repeat offenders, are consistently applied. The operators must understand that their privilege to provide a public service is conditional upon good behaviour, not a license to exploit.​

The suffering of residents in Parfaite Harmonie and Dairy highlights a national problem that must be addressed with more than just temporary measures. Our citizens deserve a public transportation system that is reliable, safe, and, above all, fair, without having to wait until the price of getting home breaks their budget. We must demand a more proactive, consistent, and dignified approach to governance. The time for waiting for the crisis is over.

