GRA ORDERS MOHAMED’S LAND CRUISER TURNED OVER TO POLICE — SECURITY FEATURES TO BE REMOVED

HGP Nightly News – A single vehicle has suddenly become the centre of a high-stakes standoff between Azruddin Mohamed’s legal team and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), after the tax agency ordered that a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration PAB 3000, be handed over to the Guyana Police Force.

The GRA says the vehicle, which it noted was previously owned by businessman Azruddin Mohamed, was transferred contrary to the terms under which it was imported and registered. Based on that position, the agency has instructed that the Land Cruiser be delivered to police.

In the same directive, the GRA also ordered that the vehicle’s bulletproof and other security features be examined and removed, setting a deadline of January 7, 2026.

But Mohamed’s attorneys are pushing back hard. In a firm response, the lawyers reject the GRA’s claims, arguing that the transfer was lawful, was approved by GRA officers, and was backed by a valid certificate of registration.

The defence team is now demanding that the GRA identify exactly which law it says was breached. They have also requested written reasons for the decision, signalling that the matter could be headed toward judicial review if the agency does not provide a legal basis for its position.

