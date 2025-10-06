NAME GAME?: NEW $262M HARBOUR BRIDGE NAMED AFTER VP JAGDEO 

Monday, October 6, 2025
By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – The commissioning of Guyana’s largest infrastructure project, the US$262 million Demerara River Crossing, has been overshadowed by a wave of public controversy after President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that the massive four-lane structure would be named the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge. The decision immediately sparked debate online and across political circles, where naming national monuments after living politicians is often viewed with skepticism.

The move, made during a massive Sunday commissioning ceremony, saw President Ali pay tribute to the former President and current Vice-President, hailing Jagdeo as a “giant of our local politics” and a “tireless champion” of development. The President cited the economic rescue efforts spearheaded by Jagdeo during his tenure, including the pivotal debt relief secured through the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative, which freed up hundreds of millions of dollars to be redirected into essential social services and poverty reduction. Ali declared the bridge a fitting recognition of Jagdeo’s decades of service and his role as a key “architect” and “anchor” in Guyana’s current transformation.

The government argued the name is justified by Jagdeo’s legacy of fiscal recovery and the strategic use of oil wealth. President Ali used the bridge, which connects Regions Three and Four and will eliminate crippling traffic bottlenecks, as tangible proof that the nation’s resources are being managed responsibly. “Oil revenues wisely managed are being converted into structures like this; projects that deliver benefits to every Guyanese,” the President said, calling the bridge the people’s “gift” and proof that resources are not being “squandered.”

However, critics argue that the highly personalized naming avoids democratic consensus and uses oil revenue to build a political monument. While the government emphasizes that the US$262 million bridge is a “catalyst” for growth and represents a nation “rising,” the focus has shifted from the infrastructure itself to the political decision behind the name. Despite the controversy, the government’s message remains that the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge is a crucial piece of infrastructure that reflects the dawn of a new era of development and efficiency, providing uninterrupted travel for thousands of daily commuters.

HGPTV
